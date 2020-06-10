Nintendo’s Summer Game Sale kicked off recently and offers discounts of up to 50% on a bevy of popular titles for the Switch console, as well as lower prices on some lesser-known indie games.

The sale coincides with similar sale offerings from Microsoft and Sony, and it’s going to run through June 16.

Popular online marketplace site Amazon recently started price matching Nintendo Switch games as well.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Party, Doom, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Golf Story.

Nintendo is also running sales from Ubisoft, WB Games, Devolver, and Bandai Namco, which brings the total number of discounted games to well over 100. All in all, this is one of the biggest sales the company has ever done, rivaling even Black Friday sales of the past.

Here are some notable titles:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is $30 from $60

Overwatch: Legendary Edition is $20 from $40

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is $42 from $60

Super Mario Party is $42 from $60

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is $42 from $60

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is $30 from $60

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is $15 from $60

Fire Emblem Warriors is $42 from $60

Fitness Boxing is $35 from $50

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition is $28 from $40

The Nintendo Switch has long been a haven for indie publishers looking to get games some traction and attention, and many notable independent titles are discounted during the sale as well. Indie titles are generally inexpensive on their own, so it’s a good time to dig through and find an undiscovered gem.

Games like sports RPG Golf Story, retro throwback 2D scroller Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and point and click puzzler The Room are all included in the discounted games.

Here are some other standout indie titles:

Cuphead is $15 from $20

Overcooked! 2 is $15 from $25

Overland is $18 from $25

River City Girls is $21 from $30

Shinsekai Into the Depths is $15 from $20

Dead Cells is $19 from $25

For the ultimate bargain hunters, there are a number of games priced at less than $10 and some as low as $1.

Some of those titles:

Exit the Gungeon is $8.50 from $10

GRIS is $8.50 from $17

Downwell is $1 from $3

Broforce is $4 from $15

Scribblenauts: Showdown is $10 from $40

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is $9 from $30

But these are just a small sample of the games are available on the Nintendo Switch, and all titles are viewable on Nintendo’s website.

