A spokesperson for Nintendo debunked rumors that some new Nintendo Switch owners will be able to exchange their consoles to the upgraded version for free.

Nintendo representatives said earlier this week that customers who purchased a Nintendo Switch after July 17, which was when the updated console was announced, will be able to exchange the device for the newer model. Digital Trends confirmed the offer by calling Nintendo customer service, though the representative was not able to provide specific details for the program.

However, Nintendo is now singing a different tune. A spokesperson for the company has reportedly told The Verge that the reports of an upgrade program are untrue.

“We do not have a Nintendo Switch exchange program. We always want players to enjoy their Nintendo Switch systems, and if anything ever gets in the way of that, we encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com for support or to contact our consumer support team,” the spokesperson said.

The reason behind the varying statements remains unclear, though it may very well be a case of conflicting information being sent to Nintendo’s customer service representatives. It may also be due to the massive coverage that the offer received, and the company may have been unwilling to honor a flood of requests to avail the program.

In any case, the chance that there will indeed be a Nintendo Switch exchange program after the statement from the company’s spokesperson is slim at best.

The upgraded Nintendo Switch packs an upgraded processor memory, which results in better battery life. Nintendo claimed that the new version is capable of running between 4.5 to 9 hours, while the original console only lasts between 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours.

It is understandable that customers purchased the old model of the Nintendo Switch because there is little sign on the packaging of the console to distinguish it from the new version. The only difference is that the box of the upgraded version has a red background, while the old model has a white background.

Another version of the console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, will be released this year. This model will be much cheaper than the regular Nintendo Switch at just $200, but it will not be capable of docked play.