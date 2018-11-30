Digital Trends
Obsidian Entertainment teases new RPG with a space gun and a skin cream

Aaron Mamiit
Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, the Pillars of Eternity series, South Park: The Stick of Truth and Tyranny, is teasing a new RPG using images of a space gun and skin cream.

It all started with a tweet from the California-based developer that pointed followers to its official website.

Visiting the website brings up one of two countdowns to December 6, when a special message will be delivered at The Game Awards 2018.

1 of 2
obsidian entertainment teases new rpg tease 2
obsidian entertainment teases new rpg tease 1

The countdowns were followed by what looked like product advertisements for some sort of space gun, and a random assortment of household products that include skin cream, ointment, bread, and something called “anthrocill,” though that might not be the full name.

1 of 2
obsidian entertainment teases new rpg spacer
obsidian entertainment teases new rpg cleo

The messages and advertisements are from Spacer’s Choice and Auntie Cleo’s, which are not related to any of Obsidian’s previous titles. The style of the images, however, seem to point to some sort of retro science fiction theme.

Obsidian, which was recently announced as an acquisition target by Microsoft, has been known to be working on a new RPG that will be published by Private Division, an indie label under Take Two Interactive. The partnership raised concerns from gamers that the new RPG will feature microtransactions or loot boxes, but Obsidian quickly responded with a promise that it will not adopt the controversial business model.

Not much else is known about Obsidian’s new RPG, sending speculations into overdrive. One of the more tantalizing theories is that Obsidian is working on a game based on the Bioshock universe, given the involvement of Take-Two and the look of the ads that would fit within the aesthetics of the franchise.

Fortunately, gamers who are intrigued with Obsidian’s upcoming RPG will not have to wait long for an official announcement. Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards, confirmed that the world premiere of the new Obsidian title will be in this year’s edition of the highly anticipated event.

The Game Awards 2018 will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a range of streaming options including on the Digital Trends website. This year’s Game of the Year nominees are God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Monster Hunter: World and Celeste.

