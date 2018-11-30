Share

Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, the Pillars of Eternity series, South Park: The Stick of Truth and Tyranny, is teasing a new RPG using images of a space gun and skin cream.

It all started with a tweet from the California-based developer that pointed followers to its official website.

Hmmm… anyone else getting those ads on https://t.co/i158nrCxBL??? — Obsidian (@Obsidian) November 28, 2018

Visiting the website brings up one of two countdowns to December 6, when a special message will be delivered at The Game Awards 2018.

The countdowns were followed by what looked like product advertisements for some sort of space gun, and a random assortment of household products that include skin cream, ointment, bread, and something called “anthrocill,” though that might not be the full name.

The messages and advertisements are from Spacer’s Choice and Auntie Cleo’s, which are not related to any of Obsidian’s previous titles. The style of the images, however, seem to point to some sort of retro science fiction theme.

Obsidian, which was recently announced as an acquisition target by Microsoft, has been known to be working on a new RPG that will be published by Private Division, an indie label under Take Two Interactive. The partnership raised concerns from gamers that the new RPG will feature microtransactions or loot boxes, but Obsidian quickly responded with a promise that it will not adopt the controversial business model.

Not much else is known about Obsidian’s new RPG, sending speculations into overdrive. One of the more tantalizing theories is that Obsidian is working on a game based on the Bioshock universe, given the involvement of Take-Two and the look of the ads that would fit within the aesthetics of the franchise.

Fortunately, gamers who are intrigued with Obsidian’s upcoming RPG will not have to wait long for an official announcement. Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards, confirmed that the world premiere of the new Obsidian title will be in this year’s edition of the highly anticipated event.

Don't miss the global premiere and announcement of the upcoming RPG by @Obsidian and @PrivateDivision at @TheGameAwards streaming live everywhere next Thursday, December 6 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/LjW8GmdwcB — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a range of streaming options including on the Digital Trends website. This year’s Game of the Year nominees are God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Monster Hunter: World and Celeste.