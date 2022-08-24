First-party Xbox game Pentiment will release on November 15

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Obsidian Entertainment announced that Pentiment will release on November 15 for Xbox consoles and PC. As it’s a first-party Xbox title, the game will be available through all versions of Xbox Game Pass at release in addition to Steam.

Pentiment was first revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase in June. It’ll help fill Xbox’s rather desolate slate of exclusive titles this year, given that Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall were delayed to 2023. Pentiment also joins an incredibly crowded slate of November video game releases. God of War Ragnarok, Sonic Frontiers, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all notable heavy hitters dropping within a week of this game.

Pentiment follows a man named Andreas Maler, an artist in the Bavarian Alps. The game takes place in 16th century Europe and is presented in painted manuscripts like how the earliest books were printed. Players can pick their own academic and social backgrounds as they explore Tassing, a small Bavarian town, and the nearby area of Keirsau Abbey. Andreas is caught up in a series of murders in Keirsau Abbey over a period of 25 years. Since the time period is rife with religious and political turmoil, the choices that players make have a great impact on their community’s future. Over several generations, players will be able to see the consequences of their own decisions.



Pentiment’s store page confirms that the game is optimized for Xbox Series X and that it will sport 4K visuals and run at 60 frames per second. However, the game is still playable on Xbox One, and players can use Smart Delivery to seamlessly upgrade and carry over progression to the Xbox Series X/S version.

Pentiment will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 15.

