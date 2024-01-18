 Skip to main content
Obsidian’s massive action RPG Avowed finally launches this fall

Gabriel Moss
By
Fighting a giant fungal-infected bear in Avowed
Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment gave us an in-depth look at Avowed during today’s Developer_Direct event and confirmed that the RPG will release in the fall.

Whether you’re into open-world RPGs in the vein of The Elder Scrolls or The Outer Worlds or you’re a longtime fan of Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity series, the upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed may be exactly what you’ve been waiting for. More importantly, the world of Eora, which Pillars of Eternity and its sequel inhabit, is finally back in action for a deeper exploration of the Living Lands region that many longtime fans are well aware of. And there’s a ton to look forward to when Avowed finally releases on Xbox and PC later this year.

Avowed key art revealed during the January 18 2024 Developer_Direct
Obsidian Entertainment

Created by Obsidian, which many RPG fans know as the developer of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and Pillars of Eternity, Avowed is coming in hot with a slew of cool features. We got a closer look at the first-person combat system during this Developer_Direct 2024 stream, which explored Avowed’s frantic action combat that lets you swap between spellcasting, melee, and ranged fighting styles in short order.

All that is important to fighting the wide variety of enemies shown off in the deep dive. Some have shields and heavy armor that look extra hard to fight against, but if you manage to use your abilities tactfully, it seems like you can usually come up with creative ways to defeat your foes. And if you grew attached to your gun-and wand-slinging battlemage in Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, you’re in luck! Avowed lets you do all that in glorious 3D. You can dual-wield wands and pistols, or mix and match at your leisure.

Obsidian suggests “using your enchanted wands to freeze enemies, then power attack to shatter them”.

Avowed dialogue with Aumaua character
Obsidian Entertainment

There was also a bit of questing and dialogue shown off in the Direct stream, and it appears the Living Lands are teeming with a wide variety of locales — from lush jungles to rocky deserts — as befitting their description as “a land of wild weather, strange beasts, and hundreds of difficult-to-reach valleys containing oddities never before seen by mortals” on the official Pillars of Eternity Wiki.

Avowed is releasing for PC and Xbox Series X/S in the fall, which is when we will finally get to explore the Living Lands in full. No exact release date has been given at this time.

