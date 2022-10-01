Octopath Traveler 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The original Octopath Traveler drew a lot of attention for a few reasons. First was the mouthful of a title, which has become something of a trend itself with the likes of Triangle Strategy, but primarily, it was because this was where we were first introduced to the concept of HD-2D games. This new style of pixel art combines the sharp, detailed sprites of classic JRPGs, but with breathtaking backgrounds, modern particle effects, and camera tricks that make it look like nothing else on the market.

Square Enix used this style for a few more games, but only now are they giving the game that pioneered the technology a proper sequel in Octopath Traveler 2. It was one of the many surprise announcements to come from the Nintendo Direct held in September 2022 and one that all JRPG fans should pay attention to. Don’t let the somewhat off-putting title deter you as we gather up all our companions to tell you all the information we’ve found on Octopath Traveler 2.

Release date

Octopath Traveler 2 was announced alongside a release date, and a close one at that. This sequel is set to arrive on February 24, 2023.

Platforms

This is perhaps the most confusing part of Octopath Traveler 2‘s reveal. The original game was initially a Switch exclusive but later came to PC and Xbox. The sequel, however, is launching on Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. That means PlayStation players get the sequel without ever playing the first, and Xbox players got the original but won’t be able to play the sequel. Perhaps it will come to Xbox later, like the first, but there’s no way to know for sure.

Trailers

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II | Launch Date Announcement Trailer

The reveal trailer for Octopath Traveler 2 is pretty substantial, which does make sense considering the game isn’t all that far off.

It opens on several different locations and scenes of characters with a melodic tune in the background.

A VO then describes that this game will feature eight new main characters on an adventure in Solistia. Here, we get a brief introduction to all these new characters:

The Warrior is Hikari, whose journey is to return home. Despite his title, he wishes for a world without conflict.

The Danger Agnea, on a journey for fame.

Partitio, the Merchant, is on a quest for wealth, but not only for himself — he wants to eliminate poverty for everyone.

The Scholar, Osvald, is on a journey for revenge from the man who took everything from him.

The Thief is Throne, on the quest for freedom.

On a journey for truth is the Cleric Temenos.

Ochette is looking for legends as the Hunter.

On a journey for self-discovery, Castti is the Apothecary.

We get a little extra detail on Agnea, who was inspired by her mother to become a star just like she was. She begins as a dancer in a small town’s tavern but with aspirations of going much further.

Hikari, on the other hand, seems haunted by the memories of his fallen companions he once fought alongside. He is also the younger prince of Ku, which is in perpetual war under general Mugen. He appears to go out on his own in search of others to help him achieve peace.

The trailer makes a point to emphasize that Octopath Traveler 2 is all about choosing your own path for each character.

Gameplay

Just like the first game, Octopath Traveler 2 will be a JRPG at its core. However, most games tend to add their own mechanics on top of the traditional turn-based systems, and Octopath Traveler 2 will bring back the Break and Boost systems. For those unfamiliar, every turn, your characters will build up one Boost Point, with a maximum of five being held at once. During a turn, you can spend up to three Boost Points to power up one of their commands, such as attacking multiple times, raising their defenses, or buffing an ability.

Breaking an enemy works by decreasing their shield counter, which you do by hitting them with whatever weapon or element they are weak to. If you break an enemy, they will become stunned, lose a turn, and take increased damage.

A new feature is the Latent Power ability. This appears to build up over time as well and can be spent on a very powerful ability, somewhat like a Limit Break from a Final Fantasy game.

You will once again be able to choose whichever order you want to play each of the eight main character’s stories in, though this time, it appears like there will be a more meaningful connection point between them all.

Each traveler has their own unique Path Actions, again a returning mechanic from the first game, which you can use to interact with NPCs. We see Hikari challenge a townsperson to a battle, while Agnea will be able to convince them to join you as party members. You can also bribe or gift people items for information and items.

You will have full control over the day/night cycle, which will impact what is available in different towns, as well as what Path Actions you can take. This means that, whereas in the first game, each character had just one Path Action, all eight protagonists in Octopath Traveler 2 will have two.

You can pre-order Octopath Traveler 2 right now on all available platforms in either the standard or collector’s editions. The standard is just your regular copy of the game, while the collector’s edition includes an art album, the OST, and eight miniature figures of the main cast. These will cost $60 and $180, respectively.

You can pre-order both editions on the official Square Enix website or on the digital storefront of your choosing.

