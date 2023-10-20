 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to open Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

The Prowler, aka Miles Morales’ uncle, has hung up his hood and retired from his life of crime by the time Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Even so, after a talk with Miles, it is revealed that he left quite a few stashes of materials around the city that, since he is under house arrest, he can’t access anymore. Rather than let them go to waste, you’re sent out to collect these little resource caches to use for yourself. These are an easy way to earn yourself some Rare Tech Parts, but the Prowler didn’t just leave them out in the open. Here is a breakdown of how you can access Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2.

How to open Prowler Stashes

A mini-game to open a prowler stash.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you get into the area where a Prowler Stash is, the hunt begins. The first step is locating the stash, which is camouflaged, so you need to use your mask to track it down. By holding down L2, you can scan the area and follow the sounds until you narrow down the correct spot. You have to aim at the right spot and be close enough to reveal it.

Recommended Videos

From there, you need to reveal the hidden area by opening up a secret area with your webs. Depending on how the door opens, you need to position yourself either to the side or above it to attach your webs to pull it open. Unlike normal yanking doors, these require you to hold both L2 and R2 at different pressures against the resisting triggers to keep them within the yellow zones of the bars on the screen. Once both are in position, you have to hold them there for a couple of seconds before you finally swing it open. This usually has to be done one more time to open a second door, but the method is exactly the same.

Related

Once all the doors are open, you can stroll in and collect your loot to unlock some sweet upgrades.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to unlock the Dark Crusader class in Lords of the Fallen
A warrior stands in an Umbral hallway in Lords of the Fallen.

While not a universal rule, most games that fall into the soulslike genre feature different starting classes that dictate how your character will play -- at least early on. In Lords of the Fallen, you will choose between a list of nine default classes, but there are a couple more that aren't immediately available to you. The Dark Crusader is an interesting one, as there are technically two ways to get it, but only one that lets you do your first playthrough as this brooding soldier. This isn't an overpowered class to pick, but it is a great choice if you want a strength and radiance build. Here are the two ways in which you can unlock the Dark Crusader in Lords of the Fallen.
How to unlock the Dark Crusader
The easiest way to unlock this class, and the only method where you can have access to it before playing the game at all, is to have purchased the Deluxe Edition of Lords of the Fallen. While it is disappointing for the game to withhold a class from players who didn't pay extra, the silver lining is that there is a natural way to get the class without spending any extra cash.

If you're playing on a normal copy of the game, unlocking this class will take a bit of work. You must access and fully complete Issac's side quest chain. This involves finding and examining four Umbral stigmas, followed by defeating Issac and claiming his gear from the Umbral realm. The last step is to summon Issac to help you during the boss battle against the Lightreaper. After you've finished this questline, you will be able to select the Dark Crusader when starting a new character.

Read more
How long is Spider-Man 2?
Red and black spider-man in the dark.

Sony's first-party titles are known for their cinematic and often lengthy experiences that value storytelling and atmosphere just as much as solid, enjoyable gameplay. That hasn't changed for Spider-Man 2, which features the return of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they tackle multiple new threats in New York – some that may even be coming from within. This thrilling new web-slinging adventure should have plenty to offer both casual players and completionists, but how long will it take to beat? We won't know for sure until the game launches, but recent leaks and rumors have teased what players can expect. Here's how much time you should budget for Spider-Man 2 based on current rumors.
How long is Spider-Man 2?

A playthrough of Spider-Man 2 should take players an average of 17 hours according to some estimations and leaks — which includes the main campaign and dabbling in rounding up collectibles and doing other side content. The game will also feature an expansive trophy list like its predecessor that should be a joy if you're a completionist, and it will likely take you around 25 to 30 hours to finish if leaks are to be believed. This will likely require you to 100% complete all districts, which will include finishing any and all side-quests as well as open-world activities. You'll also likely need to purchase all of Spider-Man's suit tech upgrades and gadget upgrades, as well as reach max level.

Read more
How to beat the Green Monster of the Swamp in Lies of P
The green monster of the swamp in a swamp.

People are drawn to challenging games like Lies of P for a variety of reasons. Some enjoy the atmosphere, the storytelling, the exploration, and more, but for many, it is the bosses that make or break the experience. Without a doubt, Lies of P delivers on providing the kinds of challenging bosses fans of other soulslike games are after, but some may push things a bit too far. By the time you've reached the Barren Swamp, the game fully expects you to have mastered all the mechanics, weapons, Legion Arms, and more. At this point, you will be faced with the Green Monster of the Swamp. This boss's patterns are incredibly hard to read, plus it can inflict you with Decay if you're not careful. If this creature from the swamp is giving you grief, here's how to best this foul beast in Lies of P.
Green Monster of the Swamp strategy

The Green Monster of the Swamp fight will have two phases, the first of which it will bear the normal name. To most easily counter this form, you will want a Legion Arm or weapon that can deal fire damage, which is its elemental weakness. For yourself, equip something like the Defense Parts that buff your resistances, as well as Attribute Resistant Ampoules and Purification Ampoules to counter any Decay.

Read more