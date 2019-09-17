Overwatch’s latest event gives Bastion a Lego-themed skin

Overwatch’s cutest robot has a whole new Lego-themed look in the game’s latest event, Bastion’s Brick Challenge.

Blizzard announced the limited-time event on Monday, along with a video showing the new epic Brick Bastion skin in action – complete with an adorable brick version of Bastion’s pet bird, Ganymede (who can somehow still fly despite being made bricks).

The challenge will last from September 17 through September 30, and will feature 12 new cosmetic rewards that you can earn by winning games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade. You can also unlock rewards by watching Twitch streamers.

Along with the skin, there’s also Lego-themed Bastion icons, sprays featuring brick versions of Pharah, Mercy, D.Va, Genji, and Hazo, and several Lego player icons.

How to get the new Brick Bastion skin

Blizzard has made it pretty easy to unlock the new legendary Brick Bastion skin — along with all the other rewards that are part of Bastion’s Brick Challenge. All you need to do to get the skin is win 9 games in any mode. Here’s how that all breaks down:

Win 3 Games | 2 New Player Icons

Win 6 Games | 2 New Sprays

Win 9 Games | New epic skin: Brick Bastion skin

If you don’t feel like actually playing Overwatch, you can watch someone else play to win rewards. By watching specific Twitch streamers — Blizzard put out a full schedule — you can unlock new sprays and icons. To get them all, you’ll have to watch six hours between now and September 30:

Watch 2 Hours | 1 New Spray

Watch 4 Hours | 2 New Player Icons

Watch 6 Hours | 2 New Player Icons, 2 New Sprays

The Brick Challenge comes as Blizzard has teamed with Lego to create a real-life version of Brick Bastion (kind of). The companies have released 7 Overwatch-themed Lego sets, featuring the game’s most iconic levels and characters.

Overwatch has been out for three years, but has seen constant updates adding new content. The game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One — and it’ll be released on Nintendo Switch in October. That’s seemingly too late to unlock the new Bastion skin as part of the event, but hopefully Blizzard will give Switch players another way to earn it if they want to play as a Lego gunner robot.

