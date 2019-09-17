Gaming

Overwatch’s latest event gives Bastion a Lego-themed skin

By
Overwatch Bastion Brick Challenge Skin
Blizzard

Overwatch’s cutest robot has a whole new Lego-themed look in the game’s latest event, Bastion’s Brick Challenge.

Blizzard announced the limited-time event on Monday, along with a video showing the new epic Brick Bastion skin in action – complete with an adorable brick version of Bastion’s pet bird, Ganymede (who can somehow still fly despite being made bricks).

The challenge will last from September 17 through September 30, and will feature 12 new cosmetic rewards that you can earn by winning games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade. You can also unlock rewards by watching Twitch streamers.

Along with the skin, there’s also Lego-themed Bastion icons, sprays featuring brick versions of Pharah, Mercy, D.Va, Genji, and Hazo, and several Lego player icons.

How to get the new Brick Bastion skin

Blizzard has made it pretty easy to unlock the new legendary Brick Bastion skin — along with all the other rewards that are part of Bastion’s Brick Challenge. All you need to do to get the skin is win 9 games in any mode. Here’s how that all breaks down:

  • Win 3 Games | 2 New Player Icons
  • Win 6 Games | 2 New Sprays
  • Win 9 Games | New epic skin: Brick Bastion skin
overwatch bastion brick challenge event lego skin sprays daes cannon

If you don’t feel like actually playing Overwatch, you can watch someone else play to win rewards. By watching specific Twitch streamers — Blizzard put out a full schedule — you can unlock new sprays and icons. To get them all, you’ll have to watch six hours between now and September 30:

  • Watch 2 Hours | 1 New Spray
  • Watch 4 Hours | 2 New Player Icons
  • Watch 6 Hours | 2 New Player Icons, 2 New Sprays

The Brick Challenge comes as Blizzard has teamed with Lego to create a real-life version of Brick Bastion (kind of). The companies have released 7 Overwatch-themed Lego sets, featuring the game’s most iconic levels and characters.

Overwatch has been out for three years, but has seen constant updates adding new content. The game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One — and it’ll be released on Nintendo Switch in October. That’s seemingly too late to unlock the new Bastion skin as part of the event, but hopefully Blizzard will give Switch players another way to earn it if they want to play as a Lego gunner robot.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Arcade’s mobile spin on subscription gaming is definitely worth your time

is apple arcade subscription worth it overland zoom

Madden NFL 20 review: Get ready to run

Madden NFL 20 Review

Tips to reach the top of the scoreboard in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

call of duty modern warfare preview details 6

A beginner’s guide to healing in World of Warcraft Classic

wow classic class guide best damage solo group close up 3

The best PS4 games, from Borderlands 3 to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

best games of 2019 most anticipated devil may cry 5

Ditch big-budget AAA titles with the best indie games on the PlayStation 4

celeste review switch 5

The best indie games on Nintendo Switch, from Dead Cells to Cuphead

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now