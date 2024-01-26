How to get leather in Palworld

Once you get your footing in Palworld, with all its different Peal types, guns, and survival mechanics, you will realize that a good chunk of your attention needs to be placed on making sure you have all the necessary materials. This isn’t a game where you can just grind XP and brute force your way to victory. In Palworld, crafting is king, and that means you need materials. A lot of them, such as Paldium, can eventually be automated at your base with the help of some Pals, but specific things like leather aren’t as easy to stockpile. This is amaterial that only drops from specific Pals, so let’s run through what you need to do to get some Leather in Palworld.

How to get Leather

Like High Quality Pal Oil, leather is a drop from only some Pals. The good news is you won’t have to look too hard to find one since they aren’t nearly as rare as a Legendary. Here are all the Pals we’ve witnessed drop Leather when defeated or captured:

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Foxparks

Fuack

Grizzbolt

Katress

Mammorest

Melpaca

Nitewing

Ribbuny

Rooby

Rushoar

Vixy

Chillet

One little trick you can take advantage of is to first catch one of these Pals to get a leather drop, then use the meat cleaver to kill them and get a second drop.

You can also buy as much leather as you want from the Wandering Merchant for 150 Gold each.

