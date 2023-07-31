 Skip to main content
How to sign up for the Payday 3 closed beta

Jesse Lennox
By

Online-focused games usually allow small groups of players to test out the game before launch in various betas to make sure things are shaping up. This is true for the highly anticipated Payday 3, which will be released on September 21 of this year. This cooperative bank robbing simulator is planning on hosting a closed beta test very soon, but because it is a closed test, only those who sign up and are selected will get the chance to play. If you're eager to put on your clown mask and make some money, here's how you can sign up for the closed beta for Payday 3.

Four players fight in Payday 3.
Deep Silver / Deep Silver

How to sign up for the closed beta

Sorry PlayStation players, but the closed beta will only be available for PC and Xbox players. The closed beta is scheduled to run from August 3 until August 7, so make sure to sign up before then. Here's how to sign up if you have either of the eligible platforms.

Step 1: If you're an Xbox player, make sure you're an Insider Member and visit the Hub.

Step 2: Go to the Previews section and select Payday 3 to request access.

Step 3: For PC players, simply visit the Payday 3 Steam page and select Request Access below the preorder options.

All requests are checked daily, and randomly selected. If you are chosen, you will receive an email with further instructions on how to participate. There's no way to guarantee beta access, even if you're preordered the game.

This beta will only contain 1 heist, 4 characters, and most of the full game's weapons and cosmetics. You will also be capped at level 22, and no progress from this beta will carry over to the full game, so even if you're not selected, you won't be at a disadvantage once the game does fully release.

