Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for the Nintendo Switch, an enhanced port of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE for the Nintendo Wii U, will apparently feature a collaboration with fellow Japanese RPG Persona 5.

The box art of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, which is set to be released on January 17, is already up on Amazon Japan. Eagle-eyed Twitter user @theprinceofiris, however, spotted someone familiar at the back of the box art.

Joker from Persona 5 appears to be Itsuki's new collab costume in TMS ♯FE Encore, according to a new screenshot on the back of the Japanese box as it appears on Amazon JP https://t.co/I8xvVtbbh8 pic.twitter.com/OqoUN35jdc — Øscar @ 第19弾 発売中 (@theprinceofiris) January 10, 2020

The figure, with its long black coat and red gloves, certainly looks like Joker from Persona 5, but it is unlikely that the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts himself will appear in TMS #FE Encore. It is widely expected that it will be a costume for the game’s main protagonist, Itsuki Aoi, and while this is not fully confirmed, the speculation is sound as Joker has previously jumped into a Nintendo Switch game.

Joker made a splash at The Game Awards 2018 when it was announced that the Persona 5 protagonist would be joining the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which was an unusual move as the JRPG was not available on the Nintendo Switch. This resulted in speculation that the PlayStation 4 exclusive was coming to the hybrid console, but another game was announced instead — Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, a Musou-style game that will continue the Persona 5 story into the Phantom Thieves of Hearts’ summer vacation.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is a crossover of Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei series and Nintendo’s Fire Emblem franchise, and TMS #FE Encore will look to bring the RPG to the Nintendo Switch with additional story and battle elements that were not seen in the original game. It is one of the Wii U ports planned for the Nintendo Switch this year, in addition to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, plus two more unannounced titles, according to reliable Nintendo insider Emily Rogers.

Rogers claimed that the two unannounced Wii U ports “are not difficult to guess because there aren’t many Wii U games left to port.” The choices for the ports are apparently between Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3, and a pair of The Legend of Zelda titles, namely Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. The two The Legend of Zelda games, however, were already remastered for the Wii U from their GameCube versions.

