Digital Trends
Gaming

PlayStation 5 release date in 2020 confirmed? PSVR 2 also on the way

Aaron Mamiit
By

New details on the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2 have emerged, with the PlayStation 4 successor said to be on track for a 2020 launch.

A Redditor who goes by the name RuthenicCookie correctly claimed that Sony was skipping E3 2019 before the company’s official announcement. On the same Reddit thread, the anonymous source revealed information about the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2.

The PlayStation 5 will be unveiled in the middle of 2019, followed by a full reveal through a PlayStation Experience event. The next-generation console will then be released in either March or November of 2020, which will be seven years since the launch of the PlayStation 4.

Most developers already have development kits for the PlayStation 5, which RuthenicCookie described as a “monster” with a Ryzen 8 core and a price tag of $500. Sony is said to be preparing hard for the PlayStation 5 reveal, which is why it will not participate at E3 2019 in June next year.

A 2020 launch places the console’s release date in line with previous PlayStation 5 rumors, which also claimed that it will be built from scratch with virtual reality support as one of its core features.

RuthenicCookie also said that the PlayStation’s virtual reality system will soon get an upgrade, with the PSVR 2 to ditch the breaker box found in the current version. The PSVR 2 will have a built-in camera, and Sony is said to be testing virtual reality gloves for the system. New PlayStation Move controllers are also said to be on the way.

For games, RuthenicCookie said that the last PlayStation 4 games, including Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima, will launch titles for the PlayStation 5. Backwards compatibility for the PlayStation 5 remains unclear, but most of the late PlayStation 4 titles will also be released on the PlayStation 5.

Anthem, the futuristic multiplayer shooter being developed by BioWare, will also apparently be delayed again from its February 2019 release date. RuthenicCookie said that the modified Frostbite engine is not performing well on the current-generation consoles, and describes Anthem as “a mess.” Out of all the source’s statements, the upcoming Anthem delay is the one that will be coming up the soonest, so if it turns out to be true, all the other claims made by RuthenicCookie become a bit more credible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions
Gaming

‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ proves nostalgia only goes so far

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a faithful and beatiful remaster of the PlayStation classics, but its dedication to retaining the original experience ultimately hinders the experience. Spyro was great in the late-'90s, but it hasn't aged well.
Posted By Steven Petite
final fantasy vii remake progress
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ director sets record straight on game’s progress

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura clarified some information about the game's progress. There were earlier reports that the RPG was put on hold in favor of Kingdom Hearts III, but that is apparently not the case.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Features

From NES to PlayStation, retro gaming is booming. But will it last?

Everyone craves the good old days, and companies like Nintendo and Sony are cashing in with their mini versions of beloved retro consoles. But is this fad built to last or will our fixation with pixelated graphics come and go like mom…
Posted By Joshua Fruhlinger
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review | Fortnite close up
Gaming

‘Blockchain gaming’ startup gets $16 million in Series A funding

A gaming startup, Mythical Games, has raised $16 million in Series A funding to work on their concept of blockchain gaming. The aim is for the startup to develop games for the PC, console, and mobile markets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ named Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick awards

This year's Golden Joysticks, the gaming awards handed out by GamesRadar, have been announced and Fortnite has been named the Ultimate Game of the Year. It beat out Red Dead Redemption for best game, but Red Dead was named critics' choice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Windows 7
Gaming

Want to gift a Steam game so you can play with a friend? Here's how to do it

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers summer 2019
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ to launch next summer with gunblades, Viera

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will be released in summer 2019. The third expansion of the MMORPG will include new story content, dungeons, and raids, in addition to gunblades and the Viera.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fix pubg campaign results
Gaming

The Fix PUBG campaign is over: What’s next for ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’?

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds development team declared that the Fix PUBG campaign was over. Here are the results of the three-month campaign, as well as the future plans for the multiplayer Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

Get an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 for just $200 at GameStop starting Sunday

GameStop is currently running an early Black Friday sale that offers an Xbox One S or a PlayStation 4 slim model for just $200 apiece. Both consoles come with a free game, and other games are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo immortal allen adham interview bone final
Gaming

Original ‘Diablo’ developer calls out Blizzard for disrespecting its employees

In a Twitch rant, an original creator of Diablo has said that Blizzard is more interested in caring for its shareholders and the elite one percent of the company than looking after its workers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet