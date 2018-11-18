Share

New details on the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2 have emerged, with the PlayStation 4 successor said to be on track for a 2020 launch.

A Redditor who goes by the name RuthenicCookie correctly claimed that Sony was skipping E3 2019 before the company’s official announcement. On the same Reddit thread, the anonymous source revealed information about the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2.

The PlayStation 5 will be unveiled in the middle of 2019, followed by a full reveal through a PlayStation Experience event. The next-generation console will then be released in either March or November of 2020, which will be seven years since the launch of the PlayStation 4.

Most developers already have development kits for the PlayStation 5, which RuthenicCookie described as a “monster” with a Ryzen 8 core and a price tag of $500. Sony is said to be preparing hard for the PlayStation 5 reveal, which is why it will not participate at E3 2019 in June next year.

A 2020 launch places the console’s release date in line with previous PlayStation 5 rumors, which also claimed that it will be built from scratch with virtual reality support as one of its core features.

RuthenicCookie also said that the PlayStation’s virtual reality system will soon get an upgrade, with the PSVR 2 to ditch the breaker box found in the current version. The PSVR 2 will have a built-in camera, and Sony is said to be testing virtual reality gloves for the system. New PlayStation Move controllers are also said to be on the way.

For games, RuthenicCookie said that the last PlayStation 4 games, including Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima, will launch titles for the PlayStation 5. Backwards compatibility for the PlayStation 5 remains unclear, but most of the late PlayStation 4 titles will also be released on the PlayStation 5.

Anthem, the futuristic multiplayer shooter being developed by BioWare, will also apparently be delayed again from its February 2019 release date. RuthenicCookie said that the modified Frostbite engine is not performing well on the current-generation consoles, and describes Anthem as “a mess.” Out of all the source’s statements, the upcoming Anthem delay is the one that will be coming up the soonest, so if it turns out to be true, all the other claims made by RuthenicCookie become a bit more credible.