This PS5 bundle just got a price cut for the holidays

Over at Walmart, there’s currently one of the best PlayStation deals we’ve seen in a while with $60 off the PlayStation 5 disc console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Usually priced at $559, it’s down to $499 as part of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 for yourself or as a gift for someone, check it out now by hitting the button below.

The PlayStation 5 matches all the expectations you’d have of one of the latest games consoles. It’s incredibly fast in every way. That means that games load fast but they also look amazing. Even simply browsing your console is speedy and efficient.

While its storage space is a little limited at 667GB of available space, you can always upgrade it with one of the best SSDs for PS5. From there, you can easily add some of the best PS5 games around with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, God of War Ragnarok and — of course — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The ultimate way to feel like Spider-Man, it’s a truly exceptional game with a phenomenal story. There are loads of games to discover for every mood and taste.

Alongside all that, you also have the benefits of the PlayStation 5’s controller. The DualSense is fantastic thanks to it refining haptic feedback and incorporating a precise sense of touch. With its adaptive triggers, you can have more control over what you’re doing proving useful for swinging through the skies but also taking a shot in a first-person shooter. It all adds up to provide a stunning experience unlike any other console. You also benefit from things like 3D audio via built-in TV speakers or stereo headphones with Tempest 3D AudioTech also possible depending on your setup.

The PlayStation 5 disc console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently $60 off at Walmart as part of its early Black Friday deals so you pay $499 instead of $559. A great saving on a must-have console, you’ll adore everything this has to offer. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

