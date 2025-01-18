 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

PlayStation Portal tips: 5 settings to adjust right away

By
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

So, you’ve got a brand-new PlayStation Portal and are looking forward to the hours and hours of fun you’ll have using its Remote Play functionality to play your PlayStation 5 games. Well, yeah, you should be excited — it’s pretty rad, after all. But when you first dive in, you may want to take a look at some of the device’s settings to be sure things are set up exactly how you like them. Here are five settings we recommend adjusting on your PlayStation Portal.

Decide your preferred vibration intensity

Controller vibration can be a cool feature, but not everyone likes to feel it super strongly (or at all). Luckily, you can adjust the intensity of the vibration to meet your personal preferences.

Recommended Videos

Doing this requires you to go to Settings > Controller > Vibration Intensity. You can choose between Strong, Medium, or Weak — or you can just turn vibration off altogether.

Related

Select the intensity of the trigger effect

Similarly to vibration, the trigger effects from the PS5’s DualSense controller are available on the PlayStation Portal’s triggers. This can add immersion in some games, but it can also be frustrating if you’re not the type of person who wants that extra layer of realism to your gaming.

To adjust this feature, go to Settings > Controller > Trigger Effect Intensity. As with vibration, you can select Strong, Medium, or Weak. You can also just turn it off completely (which is probably the best choice for a lot of players).

Decide how long it takes for Rest Mode to activate

If you’re the type to sit your Portal down for a bit and possibly forget that it’s on, you’ll want to ensure that it enters Rest Mode. This keeps it from consuming too much power (and therefore draining your battery faster) when you’re not using it.

You can do this by going to Settings > System > Battery > Set Time Until Entering Rest Mode and then choosing how long you’d like it to wait before entering Rest Mode. We’d recommended 1-2 minutes, but hey, it’s your battery!

Turn off the lightbars if they’re distracting you

The light bars that run along each side of the controller look pretty cool, but they can be distracting for some folks. If you’re finding them annoying (or want to save a little extra battery life), you can disable them altogther.

To do this, head to Settings > Display and Brightness > Brightness of Lightbar and select the only other setting, which is “Off.”

Choose to show the battery percentage

Speaking of battery life, the PlayStation Portal defaults to simply showing you a battery indicator in the top right corner consisting of 1-3 bars. It’s not a very clear indicator of just how much battery you have left, so we’d highly recommend turning on the battery percentage setting to get a more accurate reading of your battery life.

If you want this on, go to Settings > System > Battery > Show Battery Percentage and toggle the button next to the text.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. He started as a…
Your PlayStation Portal is about to get a much-requested feature
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.

Sony is about to introduce more ways to use your PlayStation Portal. The company announced that it's releasing a cloud streaming feature in beta that will let users stream certain games to the device without needing a console.

This is part of a larger PS Portal update that will also bring along audio fixes and be available starting Wednesday. PlayStation hasn't noted how long cloud streaming will be in testing for, but it's looking for user feedback and is expected to change features over time.

Read more
Devs investigating why their games look bad on the PS5 Pro
Pyramid Head wields a weapon in Silent Hill 2.

Developers of games that players have reported look worse on the PlayStation 5 Pro than they do on the PlayStation 5 are looking into the issue.

The PS5 Pro is an advanced version of the base console that's designed to deliver better performance and graphics in games with some refreshed components and proprietary tech. Sony has a list of enhanced games that take advantage of PS5 Pro features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for AI-powered upscaling. This essentially offers an additional mode for players who want a higher frame rate without sacrificing image quality. This includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Silent Hill 2 remake, two games that have been found to have graphical issues and glitches on the PS5 Pro.

Read more
One of the best games of the year is coming to PlayStation
A man holds a gun in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

If you're a sicko for challenging puzzle games with a striking art style and a dreamlike setting, you'll like Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Players just got a new opportunity to play it too, as The Game Awards-nominated title is set to launch on PlayStation.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced Tuesday that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 3, so you'll only have to wait a couple of weeks to play it. It's already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Read more