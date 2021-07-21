Pokémon Unite launched on Nintendo Switch with 19 playable characters, many of which have been fan-favorites for more than two decades. Plenty more are expected to arrive with future updates, but for now, you’ll have iconic monsters such as Pikachu, Charizard, Greninja, Gengar, and more at your disposal.

These 19 Pokémon are further grouped into five categories — Attacker, Speedster, All-Rounder, Defender, and Supporter. Each group has a specific playstyle, although all characters bring their own twist to the battlefield. Before jumping into the latest MOBA on the market, take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with every Pokémon in Pokémon Unite.

You’ll also want to take a look at the shortlist of Wild Pokémon, which are non-playable characters that you’ll encounter during each match and grant a variety of bonuses when defeated.

Attacker Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

These characters might have low Endurance, but they make up for it with attacks that can deal massive damage at a distance. Anyone looking to press the opponent and rack up points should give strong consideration to these Pokémon.

Pikachu: One of the best choices for new players, Pikachu can easily hit enemies at a distance. Its Support and Endurance stats may leave you vulnerable, but so long as you remain far away from your target, you should be able to deal massive damage. Best of all, some of its attacks paralyze foes — leaving them open for subsequent attacks.

Do yourself a favor and avoid playing as Greninja until you’ve got a grasp on the basics of Pokémon Unite. As one of the most challenging characters in the game, Greninja is capable of dealing huge damage and surprising foes with smokescreens and doppelgangers. You’ll need to evolve from Froakie and Grogadier before gaining all this power — but it’s well worth the challenge. Venusaur: After a brief stint as Bulbasaur and Ivysaur, Venusaur offers incredible ranged DPS. It’s a bit on the slow side — and boasts one of the worst Support stats in the game — but its Verdant Anger move is a deadly AoE attack that’ll quickly deplete nearby health bars.

After a brief stint as Bulbasaur and Ivysaur, Venusaur offers incredible ranged DPS. It’s a bit on the slow side — and boasts one of the worst Support stats in the game — but its Verdant Anger move is a deadly AoE attack that’ll quickly deplete nearby health bars. Alolan Ninetales: Capable of both dealing damage and freezing enemies in their tracks, Alolan Ninetales is a boon to any team. Evolving from Alolan Vulpix at Level 4, Alolan Ninetales is a well-rounded Attacker that fits most playstyles. If things start to get sketchy, its Snow Globe skill will stop opponents in their tracks — giving you time for an easy escape or a quick barrage of attacks.

Capable of both dealing damage and freezing enemies in their tracks, Alolan Ninetales is a boon to any team. Evolving from Alolan Vulpix at Level 4, Alolan Ninetales is a well-rounded Attacker that fits most playstyles. If things start to get sketchy, its Snow Globe skill will stop opponents in their tracks — giving you time for an easy escape or a quick barrage of attacks. Cramorant: With a strong combination of Offense, Endurance, and Mobility, Cramorant is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Trigger its Gulp Missiles skill at the right time, and any approaching Pokémon will be bombarded with a deadly onslaught of flying fish.

With a strong combination of Offense, Endurance, and Mobility, Cramorant is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Trigger its Gulp Missiles skill at the right time, and any approaching Pokémon will be bombarded with a deadly onslaught of flying fish. Cinderace: This excellent starter Pokémon is perfect for hounding enemies with attacks before deftly fleeing to safer ground. As one of the only Attackers with decent Mobility, Cinderace is well-suited for beginners. The hardest part? Trying to evolve from the underpowered Scorbunny and Raboot — manage that, and it’s hard to beat Cinderace.

Speedster Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

If you’re looking to zip around the battlefield at a break-neck pace, look no further than one of these Speedsters. With the high Mobility and Offense stats, Pokémon of this Battle Type are well-suited for scoring points and quickly striking opponents.

Zeraora: Impressive Mobility with plenty of Offense, Zeraora is perfect for expert players. You’ll need to get in close to deal any real damage, but its electrifying skill set is deadly in the right hands.

With a maxed-out Mobility stat, Talonflame can zip around the battlefield faster than nearly all other Pokémon. You’ll want to quickly evolve from Fletchling and Fletchinder, but once you’ve transformed into Talonflame, you can easily take control of the match. Absol: A good all-around choice, Absol excels at close-range damage — and closing the gap between themselves and their target. A good mix of Mobility, Offense, and Endurance makes them an enticing choice — although the need to carefully time your moves makes them better suited for expert players.

A good all-around choice, Absol excels at close-range damage — and closing the gap between themselves and their target. A good mix of Mobility, Offense, and Endurance makes them an enticing choice — although the need to carefully time your moves makes them better suited for expert players. Gengar: If you want to surprise your enemies with hard-hitting attacks, look no further than Gengar. As the sneakiest Speedster available, Gengar offers up a playstyle that sees you lurking in Tall Grass before popping out and dealing huge damage. Gastly and Haunter aren’t too powerful, but Gengar makes up for it when you eventually reach Level 9.

All-Rounder Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

As a jack-of-all-trades, these All-Rounders come with a solid mix of Offense and Endurance. Some are agile, a few offer excellent melee damage, and others bring a bit of stealth gameplay to the mix. Regardless of which you pick, however, you’ll be in for a versatile gameplay experience.

Charizard: Starting as a lowly Charmander isn’t easy, but evolve into Charmeleon and finally Charizard to have one of the most versatile skill sets in all of Pokémon Unite. With a solid balance of Offense, Endurance, and Mobility, Charizard excels at laying down suppressing fire that can effectively halt enemy progress.

Combining Mobility and Offense — and with no evolutions to worry about — Lucario is a formidable melee fighter that requires you to keep moving in order to be successful. Pull off its Unite Move — Aura Cannon — and you’ll conjure up a massive beam of energy that devastates anyone caught in its path. Machamp: If you’re after brute strength, Machamp should be at the top of your list. With a nearly maxed Offense stat and surprising Endurance and Mobility, Machamp is a great Pokémon to bring into close-quarters combat. Barrage Blow is the standout move in its arsenal, which sends Machamp barreling forward to unload a series of vicious punches on its prey.

If you’re after brute strength, Machamp should be at the top of your list. With a nearly maxed Offense stat and surprising Endurance and Mobility, Machamp is a great Pokémon to bring into close-quarters combat. Barrage Blow is the standout move in its arsenal, which sends Machamp barreling forward to unload a series of vicious punches on its prey. Garchomp: A powerhouse in its own right, Garchomp’s Rough Skin ability can cause damage to anyone who attacks it — making it a great way to injure careless opponents who are just spamming their skills.

Defender Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

With the best Endurance stats in all of Pokémon Unite, these three Defenders are best for protecting teammates and keeping opponents away from key spots on the map. They might be a bit slow and lack firepower, but they sure know how to take a beating.

Snorlax: Believe it or not, Snorlax won’t be blocking any paths in Pokémon Unite. Instead, it’s a fully playable character — complete with an Endurance stat that puts all others to shame. Capable of taking dozens of hits before getting knocked out, Snorlax is a great character for new players.

With a few different crowd-control skills, Crustle is great at controlling the flow of combat. Summon a rock wall to stop your opponents in their tracks, giving your teammates time to come in and deal some real damage. Slowbro: It might be very slow, but it knows how to take a punch. Combine its impressive Endurance with some great support skills, and Slowbro is a master at holding an enemy’s focus while their team does all the rest.

Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

Whether they’re healing allies, boosting movement speeds, or lulling enemies into a deep sleep, these Pokémon give the rest of their team the upper hand. Instead of dealing massive damage or absorbing damage, Supporters apply various status effects to turn the tide of battle.

Eldegoss: It lacks any real firepower, but Eldegoss can quickly restore their teammate’s HP. It can also boost their movement speed, making it easy to chase down enemies or make a quick getaway.

Stunning and slowing down opponents is the specialty of Mr. Mime. It’s one of the slowest characters in Pokémon Unite, but its unique set of movement-altering skills makes it a fun character that can turn the tide of battle. Wigglytuff: You’ll want to stick close to your teammates as Wigglytuff because most of its stats are shockingly low. However, that’s balanced out with a nearly maxed Support stat. Specifically, using the Starlight Recital skill will protect you and your allies within a certain radius. When paired with a few good Attackers, Wigglytuff is an excellent choice.

Wild Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

These Wild Pokémon will make random appearances during your battles — manage to defeat them, and you’ll earn various bonuses and points for your team. Some are specific to certain maps, and others will only spawn at certain times during a match. Here are all the Wild Pokémon you can expect to encounter in Pokémon Unite:

Abra

Aipom

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Araquanid

Audino

Avalugg

Bouffalant

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Combee

Drednaw

Electrode

Dewpider

Frosmoth

Ledyba

Ledian

Lillipup

Ludicolo

Regigigas

Rotom

Snom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Venomoth

Vespiquen

Zapdos

