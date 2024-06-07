During the Summer Game Fest live stream, a new Power Rangers beat-’em-up titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind was announced.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is being developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Hasbro. Digital Eclipse normally specializes in remaking and remastering old games such as The Making of Karateka, Disney Classic Collection, and many others.

Rita’s Rewind, however, features all of the classic Rangers you’d expect with a slightly new art style. The action-filled trailer showcases five players going up against classic Power Rangers villains like Goldar as they try to stop Rita and her robot twin from messing with the events of time and space.

Recommended Videos

Jumping from rooftops to beating up the weird putty monsters in back-alley brawls, the gang is focused on stopping Rita’s evil schemes. The trailer doesn’t stop there, though, with the Power Rangers’ trusty Zords also get in on the fun, showing off sequences of on-rail shooting as players pilot the different robot beasts to break up the action.

For fans of the early-’90s TV show or latecomers to the Power Rangers franchise looking for something new to dig into, Rita’s Rewind could be the next family outing.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind does not have a hard release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now. It is set to release sometime in 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Editors' Recommendations