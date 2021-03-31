Sony revealed the latest batch of games that PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab in April. It includes the brand-new Oddworld: Soulstorm, which will only be available to PS5 owners.

PS Plus is Sony’s online subscription service. Subscribers get a pack of free games every month that can be added to their PlayStation library. Since the PS5’s launch, Sony has used the service to give away new releases for free.

Following the same strategy it used for games like Destruction AllStars and Bugsnax, Sony is giving Oddworld: Soulstorm away to subscribers. The new release launches on April 6, the same day it will be available on PS Plus. Only PS5 owners can download the game, but PS4 owners can still claim it and then download it from their library when they upgrade consoles.

Zombie action game Days Gone is another one of this month’s big-ticket items. Both PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to add it to their library. PS Plus subscribers who own a PS5 technically already have the game, as it’s included in the free PS Plus Collection.

Another zombie game rounds out the lineup. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a multiplayer shooter that supports up to four players. The game will be available for both PS4 and PS5 players.

All three games will be available starting on April 6. Players will have until May 3 to claim them. Don’t forget to grab March’s free games before April 6, which include Final Fantasy VII Remake and indie puzzle game Maquette.

