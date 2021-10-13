PlayStation 5 is an incredibly powerful console, capable of running today’s most demanding games in 4K without ever skipping a beat. Whether you’re playing a PS5 exclusive like Deathloop or taking advantage of a next-gen upgrade, there’s no doubt you’ll be in for a visual feast.

Beyond ray tracing and fancy graphics, however, several games take advantage of PS5’s processing power to run at 120 fps. Not all games support the feature — in fact, the full list of supported titles is rather short — but there’s no doubt it’s one of the coolest next-gen options available on Sony’s latest console.

How does 120 fps mode work on PS5?

Running games at 120 fps is simple, although there are a few steps you’ll need to take beforehand. First, head over to the Video Output section of your PlayStation 5 settings and ensure the Enable 120Hz Output option is turned on. This will allow supported games to run at 120fps — although you might still need to change settings for individual games upon launching them. This will vary based on each game, but 120 fps settings can typically be found in the Video or Graphics section of the Main Menu.

With all your software settings properly adjusted, you’ll next want to make sure your TV supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Anything lower than this won’t be capable of handling the lightning-fast frame rates your PS5 is capable of.

Once you’ve verified that your TV supports 120Hz refresh rates and you’ve enabled 120 fps mode on your PS5, you’re ready to start gaming.

Full list of PS5 games that support 120 fps

While hundreds of games are currently playable on PS5, only a handful include 120 fps support. Several publishers are working to get the feature running with their old games, while others are ensuring it’ll be available in upcoming releases.

Running at 120fps requires an immense amount of processing power, and it’s not unusual for games to lower their resolution in order to handle the additional workload. Each game handles 120 fps differently — so make sure you pay close attention to your visual settings when enabling 120 fps. You’ll often sacrifice a bit of graphical fidelity for the buttery smooth frame rate, but it’s a small price to pay for the elusive feature.

Here are the games you can run at 120 fps on PS5, although many more are on the way:

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

F1 2021

Fortnite

Ghost Runner

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Night Collection

Quake

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

WRC 9

