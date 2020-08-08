Classic first-person shooter Quake is free to download through the Bethesda Launcher during QuakeCon 2020, with Quake II to follow after the online-only event.

Quake, which was developed by id Software, was released in 1996. For the 25th annual QuakeCon, Bethesda is giving away the classic game for free to everyone.

It's the 25th annual #QuakeCon, and to celebrate a quarter-century of #Quake we're giving away the game that started it all during QuakeCon at Home, FREE on the https://t.co/D8K4A0pZAc Launcher! https://t.co/90XO1phAOi pic.twitter.com/CcJlOI9MoA — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 7, 2020

Players who want to snap up the free copy of Quake will need to log in to the Bethesda Launcher with a Bethesda.net account during QuakeCon 2020. Digital Trends has reached out to Bethesda to clarify the specific time when the offer will end, but the last planned segment for the event is for The Evil Within 2, which starts on August 9, 10 p.m. ET.

In addition to Quake, Bethesda will also be offering Quake II as a free download after accumulated donations to charities surpassed the $10,000 mark. The sequel will also be available through the Bethesda Launcher soon after the event, the schedule for which Digital Trends has also sought from Bethesda.

Players who tune in to QuakeCon 2020 and interact with the official Twitter accounts of Bethesda and the event will also get the chance to win giveaways, which includes video game consoles and gaming accessories.

Doom Eternal expansion

At QuakeCon 2020, Bethesda and id Software teased Doom Eternal — The Ancient Gods, Part One. The campaign expansion, the first for the game, will launch its first trailer at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 27.

Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin said that the DLC was “very cool” and that it will feel like a “comic book.” The expansion’s title also suggests that more are on the way.

Editors' Recommendations