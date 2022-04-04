  1. Gaming

A ruthless Elden Ring patch makes Radahn even stronger

Otto Kratky
By

Anyone who beat Radahn in Elden Ring over the last couple of weeks might have just gotten lucky. As it turns out, following a patch that made the Starscourge weaker, developer FromSoftware overlooked a bug that left some of his attacks dealing too little damage. Thanks to another small patch for the game that was released today though, Radahn is beefed up once again and ready to make players put their controllers down.

For those who don’t know him, Radahn is one of Elden Ring‘s major bosses, and he’s one of its most unique. A massive warrior wielding two enormous swords that rides around on a very tiny horse, Radahn is a force to be reckoned with regardless of how many times someone’s faced him. The boss is so powerful, in fact, that the game lets players continuously summon NPCs to help them over the course of the fight. Those NPCs will likely be killed multiple times over the course of the fight against Radahn.

Players ended up complaining about Radahn’s strength, leading FromSoftware to nerf the massive boss. However, according to the game’s latest patch notes, a “bug in the balance adjustment” for his attacks made some of them much weaker than intended. Following today’s update, Radahn’s attacks are, unfortunately for players who haven’t beaten him yet, back to their intended strength.

Today’s patch for Elden Ring only changes Radahn’s balancing, making it one of the smallest we’ve seen for the hit title so far. Other patches have added markers for where NPCs are located or added entirely new NPCs.

