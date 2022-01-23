  1. Gaming

How to play Rainbow Six Extraction with friends online

Jon Bitner
By

Rainbow Six Extraction can largely be played as a solo experience, but things are no doubt more fun with a couple of friends by your side. While Quick Play is front and center on the main screen (which will pair you up with random players from around the world), the best way to tackle difficult content is with people on your friends list.

Here's everything you need to know about playing online with your friends in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to invite friends to play Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft made it remarkably easy to team up with friends in Rainbow Six Extraction. It features full crossplay support, so you can jump into matches with players on both console and PC. That means your waits for a Quick Play group are always short, but it also means your friends can pick up the game on their platform of choice without worrying about whether you'll be able to play together.

If you're looking to invite friends to play Rainbow Six Extraction, here's how it works:

Step 1: Launch the game and navigate to the Main Menu.

Step 2: Open the Friends tab at the top right of your screen. On Xbox, this can be done by pressing Y.

Rainbow Six Extraction's main menu.

Step 3: This will pull up a list of friends on your local platform and through Ubisoft Connect.

Step 4: Select a friend you'd like to play with, and the game will send them an invite.

Step 5: Once your group as joined your lobby, you're free to play Rainbow Six Extraction together.

What content can be played in a group?

Thankfully, Rainbow Six Extraction can be played both as a solo or cooperative endeavor. Whether you're looking to complete some high-level Incursions with two buddies or grind out some experience on your own, much of the game remains unchanged regardless of your party size. Best of all, Extraction will adapt its difficulty based on how many people are in your group — so you don't have to worry about things becoming too easy when pairing up with friends.

Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass

If you've purchased the full version of Rainbow Six Extraction, you're entitled to two Buddy Passes. These can be given to any of your friends and lets them jump into Rainbow Six Extraction for 14 days after activation. These are a great way to make sure you have enough players to fill out your squad — although they do come with a few caveats. Be sure to read the full FAQs on the Ubisoft website.

