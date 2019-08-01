Gaming

The Razer Viper may not be striking, but it strikes fast

Felicia Miranda
By
razer viper review impressions 7

Viper snakes are known for their aggressive temperaments and lightning-fast attack speeds, so it’s appropriate that Razer would name its latest gaming mouse after the deadly reptile. The Razer Viper is the lightest of its gaming mouse lineup. That means it also hopes to prove the fastest. Its lightweight, ergonomic build and optical mouse switch deliver impressive performance, even if some odd design choices lessen the strength of its bite.

The Razer Viper is a wired mouse with an ambidextrous build. The layout is symmetrical. This is a wonderful feature for ambidextrous players such as myself, even if the execution is a bit flawed. To enjoy the benefits of the Viper’s ambidextrous design you need to use the Razer Synapse software to flip the controls to the opposing side. It would be more intuitive to have a dedicated physical button, so left-handed players can enjoy the same plug-and-play experience that right-handed gamers do (the mouse defaults to the right-handed configuration out the box).

You will find a button for adjusting DPI, a common feature on gaming mice. Offering up to 16,000 DPI, each button press cycles through five per-programmed settings — 400, 800, 1800, 2400, and 3200. These can be changed via Razer Synapse to suit your personal preferences.

1 of 3
razer viper review impressions 4
razer viper review razor vipe settings buttons
razer viper review razor vipe settings dpi

The placement of the Viper’s DPI button is a bit peculiar as it resides on the bottom of the mouse, which Razer says prevents accidental DPI switching. Of course, it also limits your ability to change the DPI on the fly. Gamers sometimes like to lower the DPI with a click for precise, slow movements — like sniping in a first person shooter. You can’t do that with the Viper.

There’s no on-board storage, so you can save your settings to the mouse. You can save them to Razer’s Synapse software, however, and download them when you use a different PC. On-board storage would allow for quicker, more reliable retrieval of settings, but cloud storage gets the job done as long as you have an internet connection.

Light and Lethal

The Viper’s real appeal is its weight and performance. Coming in at 69g, it’s the lightest wired mouse Razer has released to date.

When I first pulled the Viper out of the box, I thought it felt flimsy, especially compared to my staple FPS mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero. After plugging it in, I noticed the RGB lighting is limited to the Razer insignia that will usually be covered by your hand. After a few hours of playing Overwatch and switching back to my usual Logitech mouse, however, I preferred the Viper’s speedy, lightweight, ergonomic design.

The indentations have a rubber grip that makes the mouse easy to control, enabling precise movement. The narrow, light body make frequent, quick gestures in heated firefights less of a frantic bumble. The Speedflex Cable, a new type of cable designed by Razer to reduce drag, delivers on its promise. At no point did I have to tug on the cable or drag and reposition my mouse when playing. The cable itself is soft, light, and flexible.

1 of 4
razer viper review impressions 8
razer viper review impressions 3
razer viper review impressions 2
razer viper review impressions 1

The Viper’s most important feature is its Optical Mouse Switch. It replaces a standard mechanical switch with an infrared light to deliver instantaneous electrical signals to your computer. Razer touts this eliminates unintended clicks and decreases the actuation time of the mouse to 0.2 milliseconds. If you’re a real nerd for numbers, Razer says the Viper has a maximum tracking speed of 450 IPS (inches per second) and a button actuation force of 50g.

I’d recommend the Razer Viper to anyone seeking a premium gaming mouse built for maximum speed.

I certainly felt the Viper’s responsiveness as I played. Whenever I was ejected from my D.Va mech suit in Overwatch, I had a grand ol’ time picking off enemies with my pistol. There was no noticeable latency and each click registered.  Razer’s “faster than the speed of light” marketing slogan may be hyperbole, but the Viper did seem quicker and more nimble in my hands than other mice I’ve tested.

At its price point of $79.99, I’d recommend the Razer Viper to anyone seeking a premium gaming mouse built for maximum speed. For a bit more, you could get the SteelSeries Rival 710, which performs similarly with a few extra bells and whistles. If you have less to spend, Logitech’s G Pro Hero is a solid option.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tablets of 2019
Up Next

The best movies on Netflix right now (August 2019)
Kim Kardashian Deepfake Interview Image
Emerging Tech

Deepfake-hunting A.I. could help strike back against the threat of fake news

Deepfakes offer a terrifying glimpse at the future of fake news. At Drexel University, researchers have developed an algorithm to spot these manipulated images with a high degree of accuracy.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
oppo waterfall screen news corner
Mobile

Oppo’s striking waterfall screen cascades over the side of the phone

Oppo has shown off a new type of smartphone screen design it's calling the waterfall screen. It cascades over the side of the screen with an 88-degree curve, for an almost 100% screen-to-body ratio.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

From platforms to games, here's how Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce size up

Google Stadia will have some stiff competition in Microsoft's Project xCloud, but that isn't the only game streaming service. We compared Google Stadia vs. Nvidia GeForce Now to see the differences and features.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps2 games
Gaming

Hey, Sony! If you make a PS2 Classic, it needs these legendary games

A total of 158 million PlayStation 2 consoles were sold worldwide during its life cycle, making it the most successful video game console of all time. It wasn't easy, but we've complied a list of the best PS2 games of all time.
Posted By Steven Petite
Ray tracing ultra — Screenshot 5
Computing

The first top-tier ray tracing-only game will land in 2023, Nvidia guru says

According to the musings of one of Nvidia's top researchers, consumers may see the first top-notch game that requires ray tracing by 2023. Only a handful of games now support it, but the pool is growing as ray tracing technology evolves.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Project xCloud tests draw closer as new apps surface on Microsoft Store

It appears Microsoft is planning to commence tests for its Project xCloud game-streaming service shortly, as applications related to it have popped up on the official Microsoft Store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google cloud game servers alpha test launches
Gaming

More games for Stadia? Google quietly launches Cloud Game Servers alpha test

Google has begun private testing for its Google Cloud Game Servers system, which promise easier dedicated server implementation in your game. You can sign up now on the official website.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
black shark 2 pro news main
Mobile

The Black Shark 2 Pro offers Snapdragon 855 Plus power for under $500

Black Shark has wasted no time after the release of the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus, releasing an upgraded version of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone. Say hello to the uber-powerful Black Shark 2 Pro.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

How does the upcoming Switch Lite stack up against Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo recently announced the new Switch Lite console, a handheld-only version of the original Switch. When comparing Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite, which differences should you know?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is real, and here's what we know about it so far

Nintendo is planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Lite so far, including release date and price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders have officially opened up for the Nintendo Switch Lite at several retailers. The system is available to order in four different styles, and will release on September 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
luigis mansion 3 gameplay multiplayer release date nintendo switch
Gaming

From the Poltergust to Gooigi, here's everything we know about Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3 is scheduled to release in 2019 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Here is everything we know about the latest spooky and stylish adventure from the less-brave Mario brother.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how resident evil 7 made itself in the model of modern horror games op ed 0002
Gaming

From horror to first-person shooters, these are the best games in VR

Whether you own a PlayStation VR, and Oculus Rift, or an HTC Vive, you have a ton of different choices when it comes to games. These are 15 of the best virtual reality games available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin