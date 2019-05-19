Share

Red Dead Online, the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2, left beta with a massive update that included the addition of poker, but unfortunately, not all players will be able to enjoy the digital version of the popular card game.

Poker is just one of many additions with the Red Dead Online update, as Rockstar Games also introduced new content, rebalanced weapons and abilities, and fixed several bugs. Players may challenge their friends to a private game of poker, or join a public table where the stakes are higher. All poker tables may seat up to six players, and they are available in five locations, namely Blackwater, Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Tumbleweed, and Valentine.

Some Red Dead Online players, however, found out that they are not allowed to play poker. Thinking it might be a bug, they sent messages to Rockstar Support to request access to the card game.

“We are sorry to let you know that the availability of Poker in Red Dead Online is dependent on regional laws and regulations and may not be available to all players,” wrote Rockstar Support in response to inquiries. “In short, poker won’t be available in countries where online gambling is restricted or illegal.”

It appears that the availability of Red Dead Online‘s poker is tied to the gambling laws of the country where the player is located. However, one player in Argentina said that many online poker games exist in their country, but the feature was still blocked.

The limitations on Red Dead Online‘s poker component are drawing controversy because there is no option to use real-world money to buy the in-game currency used to play in tables. Only gold may be purchased with real-world money, but that has no relationship with the funds that may be used to play poker.

Rockstar Games may just be going about things very cautiously, to avoid any potential issues in the future as governments have started cracking down on apparent gambling in video games. Red Dead Online players may use VPNs to circumvent the restrictions and play poker, but with so many other things to do, that may not be worth it due to the chance of being banned from the game.