Digital Trends
Gaming

Red Dead Online poker missing in some parts of the world due to gambling laws

Aaron Mamiit
By

Red Dead Online, the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2, left beta with a massive update that included the addition of poker, but unfortunately, not all players will be able to enjoy the digital version of the popular card game.

Poker is just one of many additions with the Red Dead Online update, as Rockstar Games also introduced new content, rebalanced weapons and abilities, and fixed several bugs. Players may challenge their friends to a private game of poker, or join a public table where the stakes are higher. All poker tables may seat up to six players, and they are available in five locations, namely Blackwater, Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Tumbleweed, and Valentine.

Some Red Dead Online players, however, found out that they are not allowed to play poker. Thinking it might be a bug, they sent messages to Rockstar Support to request access to the card game.

“We are sorry to let you know that the availability of Poker in Red Dead Online is dependent on regional laws and regulations and may not be available to all players,” wrote Rockstar Support in response to inquiries. “In short, poker won’t be available in countries where online gambling is restricted or illegal.”

It appears that the availability of Red Dead Online‘s poker is tied to the gambling laws of the country where the player is located. However, one player in Argentina said that many online poker games exist in their country, but the feature was still blocked.

The limitations on Red Dead Online‘s poker component are drawing controversy because there is no option to use real-world money to buy the in-game currency used to play in tables. Only gold may be purchased with real-world money, but that has no relationship with the funds that may be used to play poker.

Rockstar Games may just be going about things very cautiously, to avoid any potential issues in the future as governments have started cracking down on apparent gambling in video games. Red Dead Online players may use VPNs to circumvent the restrictions and play poker, but with so many other things to do, that may not be worth it due to the chance of being banned from the game.

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games (May 2019)
razer core x chroma best external gpu
Computing

The Razer Core X Chroma is the best external GPU you can buy

The third entry in Razer's lineup of external graphics card enclosures, the Core X Chroma, brings together the best of its previous options in a single package. With RGB lighting and extra USB ports, is this the best you can buy?
Posted By Luke Larsen
e3 2019 conference schedule most anticipated games star wars jedi fallen order
Gaming

New Need for Speed and Plants vs. Zombies games could be shown by EA at E3 2019

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams will air on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We expect to see Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
e3 2019 nintendo direct how to watch games announced the legend of zelda link s awakening
Gaming

Animal Crossing could make an appearance during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2019

Once again, Nintendo will air a Nintendo Direct during E3 2019 rather than take the stage. The showcase will feature games launching in 2019, so expect The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty mobile game modes multiplayer maps
Gaming

Activision reveals game modes, multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision revealed the first five modes for Call of Duty: Mobile. The publisher also highlighted five maps from previous entries in the franchise, but said that the game will not only feature multiplayer modes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
astro a40 tr mixamp pro impressions review img 20190517 144413
Gaming

The Astro A40 TR and Mixamp Pro TR turn the volume up on pro gaming audio

The A40 TR and Mixamp Pro TR are Astro's latest entries to professional grade gaming gear. The two accessories hold their own alone, but together their true potential is fully realized.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
2020 call of duty black ops 5 4
Gaming

Treyarch takes over 2020 Call of Duty, will make Black Ops 5

Treyarch is taking over development for the 2020 Call of Duty, which will be Black Ops 5, Kotaku reported. Raven was initially leading the project alongside Sledgehammer, but the two studios frequently got into arguments.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

Give your PC a new lease on life by upgrading its core components

Older PCs can still be great tools for work and play, they just need a little upgrade now and then. Here are the best upgrades you can make to your PC to make it feel fresh and fast once again.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft classic bugs actually features
Gaming

World of Warcraft Classic beta testers confusing old-school features for bugs

Blizzard released a "not a bug" list for World of Warcraft Classic, as beta testers apparently kept reporting intended features. The list includes the "Your skill in Protection increased to 15" message that appears upon leveling up.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends update fix gibraltar sticky shield hit registration
Gaming

Next Apex Legends patch will fix Gibraltar’s sticky shield and hit registration

Respawn is set to roll out a new patch for Apex Legends early this week. The update will look to fix several issues in the game, including Gibraltar's sticky shield, the Fortified passive ability, and incorrect hit registration.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin