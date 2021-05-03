May 2021’s batch of Xbox Game Pass titles include a number of high-profile entries such as Red Dead Online, Psychonauts, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and more. On Monday, May 3, Microsoft announced the full list of games coming to the subscription service over the course of this month.

The most notable entry on this list is Red Dead Online, the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2. It comes to Xbox Game Pass on May 13, and will be available for console and cloud players. Red Dead Redemption 2 was previously available on Xbox Game Pass in 2020, but was removed after a couple of months. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V recently returned to the platform as well.

On May 13, cloud, console, and PC players can play Psychonauts from Double Fine Productions when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Double Fine, now a first-party Microsoft studio, is still working on the follow-up, Psychonauts 2, which is due out sometime in 2021.

FIFA 21 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on May 6, as part of EA Play. This is the most recent entry in the series, which originally debuted last fall, and comes with extra in-game bonuses such as the EA Play Volta Squad Boost.

Starting on May 4, console and PC players will gain access to Dragon Quest Builders 2. The game takes the lore and themes from the beloved Dragon Quest series, adds in building mechanics, and gives players tons of creative freedom offline and online with up to four builders.

Aside from those, Xbox Game Pass will also get Outlast 2 and Steep on May 6. Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, and Remnant: From the Ashes join the service on May 13.

