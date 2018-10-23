Share

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a few days away, but eager players can get a good look at the game’s entire map, courtesy of the official strategy guide.

Reddit user “Mco_yum_yum” managed to grab a copy of the Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide, and as you might expect, it includes full maps for the entire game world. The locations are marked in German in the images, but we see Tumbleweed, a ghost town from the previous game. The Blackwater location from Red Dead Redemption is also included on the map. It was one of the biggest locations in the game, so it will likely be even more impressive in the prequel.

Given that the story focuses on a few characters we encountered in the first Red Dead Redemption, this shouldn’t be a huge surprise, but it will be interesting to see how Rockstar adapts the areas for the earlier time period and utilizes the increased power of current-generation systems. Given that the previous game was released in 2010, the potential for improvement is massive.

The maps also show several characters’ locations as well, so you might want to stay away if you are worried about even the smallest spoilers. Rockstar has kept most story details under lock and key, though we do know original protagonist John Marston makes an appearance. He won’t be the playable character, however, with Arthur Morgan filling that role. Morgan will be as close to a real person as technology allows, with his beard growing in real time and his well-being affected by the foods he chooses to eat. He’ll also have a horse by his side, who will be permanently dead if it’s accidentally killed during a mission.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is essentially releasing in two parts. The single-player component launches on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while Red Dead Online will enter a beta period in November. Details on the multiplayer mode are scarce, but we expect it to be something similar to Grand Theft Auto Online. The latter mode has been a huge success for Rockstar, helping to turn Grand Theft Auto V into the most profitable piece of entertainment in history.