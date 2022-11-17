 Skip to main content
Dead Island 2 pushed back to April, kicking off 2023’s delay season early

George Yang
By

Dambuster studios and Deep Silver have announced that Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 28, 2023, from its original February 3, 2023, release. The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

“The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are,” Deep Silver explained in a statement on Twitter. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.”

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo

&mdash; Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

Deep Silver mentioned that it would show a new trailer and more gameplay footage for Dead Island 2 on December 6.

In August, Dead Island 2‘s reveal was accidentally leaked via an Amazon listing ahead of its official announcement at Gamescom. Dead Island 2 has been under development for almost a decade, which is why Deep Silver understands the irony of pushing back the release date for the game more when it has already been so long.

Dead Island 2 was one of the many games that were going to be released in February 2023 and was primarily competing with Hogwarts Legacy during the beginning of the month. Wild Hearts, Octopath Traveler II, Atomic Heart, and Like a Dragon: Ishin! are some of the other notable titles launching towards the middle and end of the month.

Surprisingly, April 2023 was virtually devoid of any big game releases, but now Dead Island 2 has changed that. It may not be long until we see other games possibly getting delayed further into 2023 as well.

