 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to beat The Red Prince in Remnant 2

Billy Givens
By

Remnant 2 isn’t an easy game, and much of its challenge can come from its many bosses that are certain to test whether your build is up to snuff. One of the foes you may come across is an optional boss called The Red Prince, who resides upon a throne within The Gilded Chambers of Losomn. While you won’t encounter him on every visit to the biome, finding him provides you with an opportunity to earn some unique items in various ways. If you don’t pay him tribute, though, be prepared for he’ll be offended and rise from his throne prepared to strike you down – but we won’t let that happen, will we?

How to beat The Red Prince

The Red Prince can be found in the Gilded Chambers while exploring Losomn. Speaking with him will provide you with a few different options, each offering its own unique rewards.

  • If you pay The Red Prince the three Crimson King Coins he requests, you’ll skip the boss battle and earn the Bloody Steel Splinter, which can be exchanged with McCabe at Ward 13 for the Blood Draw weapon mod. These coins can be found by farming the teleporting Fae enemies throughout Losomn.
  • If you kill The Red Prince using the Assassin’s Dagger, found by completing the Fae Council quest in Losomn, you’ll earn the Crown of the Red Prince helmet.
  • Killing The Red Prince in any way will earn you the Forlorn Fragment, which you can exchange with McCabe at Ward 13 for the Firestorm weapon mod.
Recommended Videos

Regardless of how you want to tackle your encounter with The Red Prince, you’ll find he’s a bit of a bully. And if you choose to fight him, you can expect a fairly dangerous showdown. He will inflict Curse on you, which will limit how much of your HP you can heal, as well as the Burning status effect, which will slowly decrease your health. Wear any items you have that can reduce susceptibility to these effects to make the fight go a bit more smoothly.

The Red Prince in Remnant 2
Gunfire Games

When you’re ready to face off against The Red Prince, there are a few attacks to keep an eye out for. For starters, this is going to be a fairly close-quarters encounter, as moving too far away from The Red Prince will cause him to teleport to your location and use a four-hit melee combo, which can be a little tricky to dodge due to the pauses he takes when swinging. Additionally, don’t be surprised if he summons copies of himself, so always prioritize these targets when able unless you want to find yourself receiving copious amounts of damage from every angle.

Related

You’ll know when The Red Prince reaches his second phase, as he’ll ascend into the air and begin summoning a whirlwind of fire that will shrink in on you. During this part of the fight, quickly make your way to the center platform or you’ll find yourself engulfed in the flames which will almost certainly result in a death. Of course, when you arrive on the center platform, you’ll find your opponent is prepared to continue fighting you at melee range. Carefully dodge his attacks here until the fire whirlwind dissipates and you can put a little bit of room between you.

If you get him low and see that he’s attempting to call in another fire whirlwind, be sure to unleash everything you’ve got. Regardless, continue whittling away at The Red Prince’s health bar until he finally goes down, earning you the rewards listed above based on how you put an end to this evil foe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
This breezy 3D platformer wears its simplicity as a badge of honor
Koa runs on an island in Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara.

My adoration for exploring and collecting in games is well-known to anyone who has ever heard me wax poetic about Soulslikes. Surprisingly, though, it's rarely the punishing bosses or deep role-playing systems that suck me in the most -- it's the "Aha!" moments of finding a well-hidden item on a ledge most folks would never notice or stumbling upon an illusory wall that leads me somewhere wholly new. But this love of thoroughly examining levels and finding their secrets was first sparked in me with the significantly brighter and cheerier platformer genre almost three decades ago. There's really nothing that makes me happier than becoming entranced in a happy, colorful adventure that lets me sink back into that childlike wonder I experienced all those years ago.

That's why I'm always thrilled to find indie games like Chibig's Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara that genuinely capture the playfulness of the titles I grew up with. Similar to other lovely platformers like New Super Lucky's Tale or A Hat in Time, it may lack some of the AAA flourishes of the genre-defining Super Mario Odyssey, but it makes its case by flawlessly nailing the fundamentals: a memorable and lovable mascot, diverse level design, tight controls, and a cohesive artistic vision. That attention to such core principles keeps it from suffering the same fate as the dozens of low-budget releases each year that often suffocate beneath the weight of their own ambition.

Read more
How to emote in Remnant 2
Emote wheel in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is playable solo if you're the lone wolf type, but it's designed with cooperative play in mind. As such, Gunfire Games has included a variety of emotes for you to use to communicate with any pals you bring along on your adventure. Below, we'll tell you how to emote and give you a full list of all of your options so that you can be sure everyone knows exactly how you're feeling throughout your playtime together.
How to emote
How you access emotes will depend on if you're on a console or PC, of course. Console players can hold down on their controller's D-pad to access the wheel, while PC players will need to use G on their keyboard to do so. Once in the emote wheel menu, you can choose between five quick-select callouts meant to rapidly inform your teammates of something, such as requesting they follow you or letting them know what type of ammo you need.
Quick-select wheel options

Hand Gun Ammo
Long Gun Ammo
World Stone
Assistance
Follow Me

Read more
How to unlock the Invader in Remnant 2
An overview of the invader archtype in Remnant 2.

Archetypes are what Remnant 2 designates their classes. Unlike the first game which had only three to pick from, the sequel has 10 total classes to pick and change between, however, the majority of them are not available when you begin. You will need to first pick one of the starting four Archetypes before going out into the world to unlock the rest. Some are easier to unlock than others, with the Invader being one that has stumped many players. If you want to try out one of the most unique classes in Remnant 2, here's how you can unlock it.

Read more