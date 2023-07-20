Remnant 2 is designed to provide plenty of challenge to those seeking a Soulslike shooter, which means that you’re going to want all the help you can get to stay alive against its onslaught of deadly foes. One of the primary ways you can increase your longevity is by healing with one of the game’s Relics. Though you’ll have access to multiple Relics throughout the adventure, the Dragon Heart will be the go-to for most players for its immediate and direct healing. But regardless of which Relic you choose, upgrades are universal to them all, so you won’t need to worry about searching out anything extra for each one. Here’s how to upgrade your Relic.

How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2

Upgrading your Relics in Remnant 2 requires you to find Simulacrum throughout the game’s biomes. One of these ultra-rare items can be found in each biome, but you can score your first one fairly early on by simply visiting Ward 13 and buying it from an NPC. Your friend, Cass, who arrived at Ward 13 alongside you, will sell you a Simulacrum a few hours into the game’s story. You’ll need 1,500 Scrap to buy it, but it’s well worth the investment.

Recommended Videos

Each time you find a Simulacrum, you can use it to upgrade your Relics by visiting Wallace in Ward 13. He’s the fellow at the docks who granted you your first archetype at the beginning of the game, so you can find him at the same spot in a little shack halfway up the stairs there. He’ll sell you the Relic upgrades for Simulacrum x1, Lumenite Crystal x10, and Scrap x1,000.

Each upgrade will give you one more use of your Relics, which may not sound like much at first, but even a single additional heal can come in handy as you venture further and further into the game. If you want to be sure you’re always prepared to take on what’s next, be sure to visit Wallace with any Simulacrums you find and keep those Relics upgraded.

Editors' Recommendations