 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2

Billy Givens
By

Remnant 2 is designed to provide plenty of challenge to those seeking a Soulslike shooter, which means that you’re going to want all the help you can get to stay alive against its onslaught of deadly foes. One of the primary ways you can increase your longevity is by healing with one of the game’s Relics. Though you’ll have access to multiple Relics throughout the adventure, the Dragon Heart will be the go-to for most players for its immediate and direct healing. But regardless of which Relic you choose, upgrades are universal to them all, so you won’t need to worry about searching out anything extra for each one. Here’s how to upgrade your Relic.

How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2

A knight with a gun in a burning square.
Gearbox

Upgrading your Relics in Remnant 2 requires you to find Simulacrum throughout the game’s biomes. One of these ultra-rare items can be found in each biome, but you can score your first one fairly early on by simply visiting Ward 13 and buying it from an NPC. Your friend, Cass, who arrived at Ward 13 alongside you, will sell you a Simulacrum a few hours into the game’s story. You’ll need 1,500 Scrap to buy it, but it’s well worth the investment.

Recommended Videos

Each time you find a Simulacrum, you can use it to upgrade your Relics by visiting Wallace in Ward 13. He’s the fellow at the docks who granted you your first archetype at the beginning of the game, so you can find him at the same spot in a little shack halfway up the stairs there. He’ll sell you the Relic upgrades for Simulacrum x1, Lumenite Crystal x10, and Scrap x1,000.

Related

Each upgrade will give you one more use of your Relics, which may not sound like much at first, but even a single additional heal can come in handy as you venture further and further into the game. If you want to be sure you’re always prepared to take on what’s next, be sure to visit Wallace with any Simulacrums you find and keep those Relics upgraded.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to customize the control center icons on PS5
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

Your control center on the PlayStation 5 is there to give you easy and quick access to your most-used functions. With a simple tap of the PlayStation button, a row of icons appears at the bottom of your screen to let you do things such as return to your home screen, view notifications, adjust sound, and other handy options. However, there isn't enough space for every option on this bar, and you may prefer to have them in a different order. Thankfully there's a simple and quick way to customize the icons in your control center on PS5.

Read more
How to remap and customize controller buttons on PS5
DualSense

Accessibility options in games are becoming more widespread, but unfortunately, not every game provides players the opportunity to completely remap their controllers' button layouts. Thankfully, Sony has an integrated accessibility feature on the PlayStation 5 that allows you to do exactly this, giving you the freedom to play games in a way that works best for you.

Read more
How to turn off notifications on PS5
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

Notifications have become a major component of our lives in a time of smartphones and other interconnected devices with a constant connection to the internet, so it's understandable that you'd want to pick and choose which of these alerts you want to see. Luckily, when it comes to the PlayStation 5, Sony has made it exceptionally easy to customize which notifications you receive while gaming and streaming, allowing you to only receive alerts about things that truly matter to you. Here's a step-by-step guide for turning notifications on and off on PS5.

Read more