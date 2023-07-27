 Skip to main content
How to unlock the Engineer in Remnant 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Unlike the first game in the series Remnant 2 doesn't limit you to just the initial four starting Archetypes for the entire game. In fact, there are 10 in total you can play with, but not until you unlock them within the game itself. One such Archetype is the Engineer, which is a unique class that focuses on laying down turrets and wielding heavy weapons. If that sounds like a playstyle you'd like to try, finding this Archetype on your own may never happen since you need to do something rather counterintuitive. To cut down on your searching, here's exactly how to unlock the Engineer in Remnant 2.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Find the Alien Device

How to unlock the Engineer

Your search for the Alien Device, which you need to unlock the Engineer, will begin in one of the N'Erud maps. If you're ready, load your guns, grab your friends, and follow along.

Step 1: Enter N'Erud and make it to the second overworld. This will either be Eon Vault or Timeless Horizon, but it doesn't matter which you get.

Step 2: Next, the tedious part will be finding the edge of the map, where you find the fog that damages you for entering it, and following along until you find a specific spot.

A man looking at a cliff and stones in the fog.
Gearbox / Gearbox
Step 3: This spot will be in a different spot for everyone each time, but it will always exist. You're looking for a slightly elevated area on the left near a bunch of stone pillars and stalagmites.

Step 4: This is where the counterintuitive part comes in. You need to go into the deadly fog in this direction, so make sure you know what you're doing before you run in so you don't die before getting the Alien Device.

Step 5: Run through the fog and jump across a gap.

Step 6: Here you will find a Technician corpse you can loot their armor off of.

Step 7: Take an immediate left and go forward and drop down a small cliff to pick up the Alien Device before the fog overtakes you and you die.

Step 8: Bring the Alien Device to Wallace in Ward 13 to exchange it for the Drazyr Caliper that unlocks the Engineer Archetype.

