 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Resident Evil 4 remake Wayshrines and how to open them

Jesse Lennox
By

In the opening chapters of the Resident Evil 4 remake, you will come across strange shrines erected by a cult. These can be interacted with, but prompt you to use an item. Unfortunately, you won’t even have the chance to open the first couple you find since the item required to open them can’t be picked up until a bit later — and only if you know where to search for it. But it’s ro say that the treasures you get from them make it worth your time to backtrack and grab all the goodies inside. Here’s how you can open all the Wayshrines in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and what each one holds inside.

How to get the Wayshrine Key

A map of the mural shrine.

Surprise surprise, but Wayshrines can only be opened once you grab the Wayshrine Key. It will feel like a long time, but you can’t even access the key until you reach Chapter 4 and beat Del Lago. Once you can explore the lake, head south to the Mural Cave. Deep in the caves, you will find an ornate cabinet after solving the puzzle in the cave. You can get there by going down the path from the southern dock and through the section with the two large stone hands. Thankfully, unlike Small Keys, the Wayshrine Key is reusable and can open every Wayshrine in the game.

Related Videos

How to 0pen Wayshrines

An open wayshrine with a bracelet inside.

Now that you’ve got the Wayshrine Key, it’s time to do some backtracking to all those Wayshrines you were forced to pass by. In total, you will need to go back and open five to reap all the rewards. Here’s the location of each, as well as what treasures they hold for you:

Related
  1. In the farm area you come to following the critical path of the story immediately after the opening village section, go to the northeast side and behind the barn. Crack the Wayshrine open and claim your Antique Pipe.
  2. Continue forward into the Lakeside Settlement, which you probably recall as the area where villagers first started spamming dynamite at you. To the left of the main house is a small path that leads to a dead end with the shrine. Use your key and pick up the Pearl Bangle.
  3. On the path from the Merchant shop to the Church, which takes you through the Quarry, stop between the Quarry and the area with the Merchant to snag this Wayshrine’s pize. This time, it’s a Butterfly Lamp.
  4. This area isn’t named on your map, but if you ride your boat farther down the river past the Large Cave Shrine, you will find an area to dock on the left side. There’s not much besides the shrine here, which is protecting the Splendid Bangle.
  5. The final Wayshrine is right as you’re about to leave the village and enter the castle in the Checkpoint area. Right outside the house where you are first attacked by two chainsaw-wielding female villagers, the shrine is on the far southwest side of the area, and you can reach it by going to the second floor of the house and taking the platform outside. This one will contain the Elegant Headdress.

Editors' Recommendations

How to unlock the Serpent’s Head in Resident Evil 4
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

When you reach the grand hall of the castle in Resident Evil 4, you'll find yourself needing to collect three heads to place on a chimera statue. While the Lion's Head and Goat's Head are both fairly straightforward combat challenges, the Serpent's Head is locked behind a gated display case that requires you to do a bit of puzzle-solving. Here's how to get it.
How to unlock the Serpent's Head
The Serpent's Head can be seen locked inside a display case upon first entering the dining hall through the door next to the chimera statue. You'll need to solve a puzzle to get it open, so head to the back of the hall and take a look at the two massive pictures on the wall there.

Each picture corresponds with a spot where either Leon or Ashley should sit. Leon needs to sit where the king is seated in the picture on the right, while Ashley needs to sit where the queen is seated in the picture on the left. If you'd like to figure the rest out for yourself, just take notes about the locations of the silverware, what types of food are plated, and so on to see what you can figure out. For the exact seating locations, though, we've got you covered below.

Read more
How to get the Punisher in Resident Evil 4
The punisher stats and details.

Leon's arsenal of weaponry in the Resident Evil 4 remake includes all the fan favorites from the original. While you begin the game with just a single pistol, you will quickly find and unlock a wide range of weapons to not only purchase, but also invest upgrades into. One such returning handgun is the Punisher. This is a powerful gun you can get your hands on early if you play your cards right, but in a different way than it was obtained in the original version. If you want to experiment with all the guns at Leon's disposal, here's how you can add the Punisher to your attaché case in Resident Evil 4 remake.
Where to get the Punisher

In the original Resident Evil 4, you got the Punisher for free simply by shooting all of the Blue Medallions in the Farm area of the game. Unfortunately, while you will still earn some useful cash for shooting them all in the remake, you won't be getting a free gun out of the deal. This time, starting in Chapter 2, the Merchant will start offering to sell the Punisher to you for 5 Spinels.

Read more
Where to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4
Leon S. Kennedy shoots villagers in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Anyone who played the original Resident Evil 4 back in the day knows that the unique Red9 handgun was one of the most powerful weapons you could get your hands on, and that hasn't really changed in Capcom's new remake. Though the red dot sight is no longer standard as it once was, the Red9 still hits nearly as hard as it did back then, so it's a worthy addition to your arsenal on any difficulty level. If you're looking to score this fan-favorite gun, you have two methods to do so, and we'll fill you in on the details here.
Where to Get the Red9
The Red9 can first be obtained near the beginning of Chapter 4. After a short trek, you'll gain access to another boat, which you can then use to navigate the lake and its surrounding waterways. When you're ready to get the Red9, set out toward the center of the lake to find a decrepit ship.

When you arrive at the decrepit ship, hop dock on the side and board it. There's a chest directly in front of you after you board, but it's not the one you're looking for. Grab what's inside and then walk out and veer to the left. The chest here contains the Red9.

Read more