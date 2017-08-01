‘Resident Evil: Revelations’ and its sequel head to Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you The Resident Evil: Revelations games are underrated horror gems, and they look like a perfect fit for the Switch.

The Resident Evil series has seen a resurgence of popularity in recent months thanks to the success of the stellar Resident Evil 7, but Capcom’s latest horror game isn’t the only one worth playing from the last few years. Resident Evil: Revelations and its sequel combined the action-oriented gameplay of later titles with the humor and scares of the original trilogy, and if you haven’t had a chance to play them yet, you’ll soon be able to do so on Nintendo Switch.

Later in 2017, both Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will be released for Nintendo Switch as a double-pack for $40. The original will be included on the physical game cartridge, while the sequel will be available as a free download with the set — if you haven’t already purchased a MicroSD card to go along with your console, now is the time to do it. If you wish to only purchase one of the two games, they’ll be available as separate digital downloads for $20 each. Both games come with all DLC that was available after their original release, as well as “Raid Mode” in Revelations 2.

The first Resident Evil: Revelations title follows Jill Valentine aboard an enormous luxury cruise ship, which has become infested with a variety of disgusting zombie-like creatures. Taking place between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 it comes some context that the main series was lacking, and a few flashback sequences even let you control Chris Redfield. The game was first released on 3DS back in 2012, and eventually came to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and even the Wii U. It will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for the first time, as well, on August 29.

Resident Evil: Revelations 2, which was initially released episodically, follows Claire Redfield and Barry Burton. With callbacks to earlier games in the series and a terrifying prison island setting, it definitely feels like it was made for the fans, and it even sprinkles in a few cheesy jokes. It’s currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and PlayStation Vita.

Are you going to pick up the Revelations games for Switch, or have you had your fill of them already? Let us know in the comments!