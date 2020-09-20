  1. Gaming

Respawn swings banhammer on Apex Legends players exploiting bugs

By

Respawn Entertainment has issued bans against players who were exploiting bugs in Apex Legends, as the developer maintains its commitment to keep an even playing field in the battle royale shooter.

The latest swing of the banhammer against Apex Legends cheaters was reported by a Conor Ford, a member of Respawn’s security team, as players took to social media after receiving a week-long suspension from the game.

The bans focused on players exploiting two specific issues, namely a bug that allows players to go under the map where they can wait for all other teams to die, and a glitch that allowed PlayStation 4 players to return to ranked matches after they died for higher placement and free Ranked Points.

The bans handed out should serve as a reminder that exploiting bugs to gain an unfair advantage over other players is no different from installing cheating software. Respawn has not relented on its crackdown against Apex Legends cheaters since the battle royale shooter was released in February 2019.

Apex Legends rejuvenated amid pandemic

Between the May 12 launch of season 5 and the end of publisher Electronic Arts’ fiscal quarter on June 30, Apex Legends tallied the highest player engagement since season 1, showing a revived interest in the battle royale shooter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Respawn has since released Apex Legends season 6, which introduced crafting through Replicated scattered across the map, the new energy-based SMG named Volt that is actually from Titanfall 2, map changes such as the dismantling of the train on World’s Edge, and Rampart as the new legend with a mounted minigun as her ultimate skill.

Editors' Recommendations

Every confirmed and rumored Xbox Series X game so far

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Fortnite season 4 week 4 challenge: How to hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries

fortnite season 4 week challenge guide how to hack stark robots at industries 20200917105817

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Everything to know about this year’s launch

call of duty black ops cold war rumors multiplayer

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

PlayStation 5 will cost $499, launch on November 12

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Sony PlayStation 5 event: Everything announced

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Sony prepares for war with PlayStation 5 showcase

Best Prime Day Xbox One deals 2020: What to expect

Best Prime Day PS4 deals 2020: What to expect

The best cheap Razer deals for September 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

How to play Fortnite on Mac

how to play fortnite on mac 7619

Razer CEO: New consoles are ‘going to be huge for us’

razer blade 15 review 2020 07

Here’s everything announced in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini

Monster Hunter

Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a complete fiasco