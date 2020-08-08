Respawn has finally released details for Apex Legends season 6 amid record-breaking player counts. The new season, Boosted, brings the usual fare of additions, including a new ranked season, a new battle pass, and a new Legend. There are some more significant changes, too, including an interesting crafting system and a brand-new weapon. Here’s everything you need to know before Apex Legends season 6 drops.

Apex Legends season 6 release date and trailer

Before getting into the gritty details, let’s start with the season 6 release date. Respawn is starting the season on August 18, bringing the new Legend and crafting system to the game (more on those two in a minute). The start of season 6 also marks the beginning of a new battle pass and a new ranked season. We don’t have specifics on either of those, but it’s safe to assume Respawn is sticking with the competitive model unveiled in season 5. As for the battle pass, expect the usual lineup of season-specific cosmetics.

A shocking new weapon

It’s not often we see a new weapon in Apex Legends, with the current roster offering a nice rock-paper-scissors balance across playstyles. Volt should shake things up a bit. It’s an energy-based SMG that trades damage for accuracy and a quick reload time. Although Respawn hasn’t released any details about Volt in Apex Legends, it’s actually a gun from Titanfall 2 (that is if the name and gun model are anything to go by). The main differentiator between Volt and other SMGs is its hitscan energy rounds, offering extremely high accuracy even when you’re hip firing.

Although we only know about Volt, it’s possible we’ll actually see two new weapons in season 6. Shrugtal on Twitter spotted what looks like a compound bow in a promotional image.

Craft your way to victory

The biggest change in season 6 is the introduction of crafting. We don’t know much about crafting yet, but it looks different than Fortnite‘s building mechanic. The season 6 page reads: “Don’t like your gear? Collect materials around the map and build something better!” That, along with the trailer, suggests that crafting will be gear-focused, not structure-focused. We’re curious how crafting will look once the season drops. Dedicated crafting areas around the map would offer a unique risk/reward aspect to an otherwise straightforward mechanic.

Meet the new season 6 Legend: Rampart

Along with the crafting theme of season 6, we have a new Legend: Rampart. We don’t have any details about her abilities yet, short of some old leaked content on Twitter. Crafting is likely the focus for Rampart, though, echoing Loba’s loot-based abilities last season. The season 6 page describes Rampart as “an expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs.” She talks a big game, apparently, and “has the ballistics to back it up.” Rampart is voiced by Anjali Bhimani, known for her work on Overwatch and Indivisible.

The Apex Legends season 6 reversed trailer, reversed

And, finally, just because it’s interesting, here’s the reversed season 6 trailer, reversed.

