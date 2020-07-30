  1. Gaming

Apex Legends relives past glory during the coronavirus pandemic

By

Apex Legends season 5 has hit a new high the game hasn’t reached since last year.

Between its launch on May 12 and EA’s fiscal quarter end on June 30, Apex Legends season 5 tallied the highest player engagement since Apex Legends season 1 launched last year, EA said in an earnings release on Thursday. EA didn’t define engagement in the statement, but the term is generally used to describe players actually playing a game regularly.

The Apex Legends Lost Treasures event, which launched on June 23 and spanned two weeks, attracted 96 million collective play hours during its run, EA added during an earnings call with investors and analysts.

EA’s announcements came alongside a strong quarter for the company, driven primarily by quarantined players turning to video games to get through their pandemic-riddled days. EA said its total revenue soared to $1.5 billion last quarter, up from $1.2 billion during the same period last year. And while profits slid from $1.4 billion to $365 million, EA noted that last year’s higher figure was driven by a one-time tax savings.

Regardless, EA said on its earnings call that game-playing has soared. The Sims watched its user growth jump by 110% year over year and reach new record daily, weekly, and monthly player tallies. The Sims 4 now has 30 million players.

Despite sports shutting down during the last quarter, EA’s games didn’t take a hit. FIFA and Madden NFL online play jumped by 100% and 140% year over year, the company reported. Any possible embargo on football games this season shouldn’t impact Madden NFL 21 sales when it launches next month, EA chief Andrew Wilson added.

Analysts pressed EA’s leadership during the earnings call on whether the company planned to sell next-generation titles for the same $60 it’s offering current-generation games for now. Wilson sidestepped the question but said that EA currently believes players will initially buy titles for existing hardware and want free upgrades on new consoles when they make the transition.

Looking ahead, EA’s executives said they’re taking a “conservative” approach to their business through the rest of the year because they don’t know how the economy will shift in the coming months. They do, however, expect gameplay to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Editors' Recommendations

What is Valorant? Everything we know about Riot’s shooter

Halo Infinite: Everything we know about the flagship Xbox game

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

How to pre-order the PS5

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Apex Legends crossplay will not match console players against PC players

respawn made forge to misdirect dataminers from revenant apex legends

Death Stranding for PC has already received a price cut

Death Stranding Norman Reedus

Sony apparently giving away $10 store credit to PlayStation Plus subscribers

best ps4 games header

Horror manga artist Junji Ito confirms talks with Hideo Kojima on new project

Infinity Ward will ban even more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone cheaters

Best board games 2020: For adults, families, two players, and more

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2020

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for July 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War apparently confirmed by leaked Doritos promo

A skull-faced player fires an assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone

Obsidian’s Avowed rumored to be much larger than Skyrim, with massive bosses

obsidian avowed rumors larger than skyrim s

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for August 2020

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: Who will ‘win’ the next console war?