Ubisoft’s upcoming multiplayer sports game Riders Republic was shown off in more detail today at the Ubisoft Forward E3 conference. Riders Republic allows players to face off in large sports competitions against friends and players from around the world. The game will release on September 2 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.

Riders Republic was previously announced at last year’s Ubisoft Forward. Ubisoft calls the game a “massive multiplayer playground” where players can traverse iconic U.S. national park environments via bike, snowboard, skis, or wingsuit. Players can also take part in competitions and races against up to 64 other players at the same time. In addition to its prominent multiplayer component, Riders Republic allows players to customize their athlete with a variety of cosmetic options and develop their skills in Career mode.

At today’s show, Ubisoft put Riders Republic‘s gameplay in the spotlight. The game’s hub world, the Rider’s Ridge, is where players can access customization options, practice their skills, and jump into a variety of game modes with other players. Some of the match types include a 6v6 snowboarding mode, where players earn points individually and take control of areas to overtake the other team, and mass races, where a large group of players joins together to race each other. New modes of transportation were also revealed, including jet-powered bikes.

Riders Republic‘s progression will focus on stars, which can be earned by visiting in-game landmarks, scoring well in races, and more. Stars can be used to purchase unlockables, including cosmetics. The game will also feature virtual versions of competitions, like the Redbull Joyride, for players to participate in.

