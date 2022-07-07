 Skip to main content
RoboCop: Rogue City launches next June with Peter Weller reprising his role

Joseph Yaden
By

Nacon has revealed the first gameplay trailer for upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City. Alongside the new trailer, the publisher also announced that RoboCop: Rogue City will launch in June 2023.

RoboCop: Rogue City was announced last year, but we haven’t heard anything about it since. Alongside the new footage, Nacon revealed that Peter Weller will lend his voice to the upcoming game, reprising his role as Alex Murphy from the films.

As you can tell from the trailer, the game will take place from a first-person perspective and will be action-packed, giving RoboCop plenty of bad guys to mow down. While the trailer itself only shows a little bit of the gameplay, it does convey the tone and art style, which looks exactly like what you’d expect a RoboCop game to look like

The trailer gives us a look at some sort of targeting mechanic as well, though it’s unclear how it will actually work in action. There’s also a shot of RoboCop throwing objects and even grabbing an enemy by the throat before tossing them ahead.

This game is being developed by Polish developer Teyon, best known for creating Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game. Apparently, the team has a fondness for ’80s action films. Nacon, a French company known for its work on the WRC series, will serve as publisher for RoboCop: Rogue City. 

RoboCop: Rogue City will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. You can add the game to your wish list right now.

