Everything we know about RuneScape: Dragonwilds

A dragon fighting fantasy heroes in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.
Jagex

One of the pioneers in free MMORPGs, RuneScape has enjoyed decades of success. From its humble beginnings as a browser game to where it stands today, both as RuneScape 3 and Old School RuneScape, almost everyone has at least dabbled in this world at least once. While the MMOs are still going strong, Jagex has been hard at work on a secret new upcoming video game called RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Like Ninja Gaiden 4 and Okami 2, this is yet another old franchise that is still seeing new entries. Set in the same universe as the MMO, this game plays almost nothing like its siblings. There’s a whole new world to discover, so equip your best gear as we explore everything we know about RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is just one of many upcoming PC games to look forward to, and that’s not even mentioning all the upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming Switch games.

Release window

An old man with a staff in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.
Jagex

So far, RuneScape: Dragonwilds does not have a release date or even a window. However, Jagex has stated that the game will go into early access sometime in Spring 2025, which should be within the next month or two.

We expect to learn the early access date at the next gameplay livestream coming on April 15.

Platforms

Adventurers running through a field in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.
Jagex

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is only confirmed for PC as of now. While the MMOs have stuck to the PC exclusivly, because of how different this game plays, it wouldn’t be impossible to see it come to consoles. Until Jagex comments one way or another on the subject, assume this will also be a PC exclusive.

Trailers

The first of two small trailers for RuneScape: Dragonwilds released is the World Teaser. This trailer doesn’t give us any idea about what Dragonwilds, but just focuses on the new continent called Ashenfall. There are pletny of diverse biomes, and each looks visually impressive while still having that classic style.

The second trailer is even shorter but starts to explain what Dragonwilds is going to be. The trailer shows off some third-person combat with swords, bows, and magic, base building, and a giant battle with a dragon.

For those who are invested in the lore of the series, we know that Dragonwilds is set in the new continent of Ashenfall, that is called a “land hidden since time immemorial.” Beyond that, and the appearance of what looks like The Wise Old Man, it is hard to say how much story connection there will be between the two titles.

What we know for the plot of Dragonwilds is that an evil dragon queen and her spawn are posing a threat to Gielinor. You play as one of the few survivors of a group sent to deal with the threat and wake up in this unknown land.

Gameplay

Right off the bat, Dragonwilds is not an MMORPG. This is a co-op focused open-world survival game where you will be exploring a world, collecting resources, building a settlement, crafting gear, and more. We see a hint of how deep the building tools are, but not much of the other mechanics. We do know that it is playable either alone or with up to three friends.

Even from that brief teaser, we also see that Dragonwilds takes a third-person perspective and is much more action-oriented. However, leveling up skills and taking on quests are still the core of the experience.

A Q&A with Mod Dutch revealed that the game will include plenty of classic skills, spells, monsters, NPCs, and more familiar elements.

Preorder

Image used with permission by copyright holder

While we wait for Dragonwilds to come to early access, we at least know that it won’t follow the same pricing model as the MMOs. This game will be a one-time purchase, though the price hasn’t been revealed yet. For now, you can show your interest and keep up with the latest news by wishlisting the game on Steam.

