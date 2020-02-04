Saints Row IV is the most ridiculous game in the series, and Nintendo Switch players will soon be able to share in the patriotic mayhem it embraces. The game will arrive on Switch as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected on March 27.

Unlike the first few Saints Row titles, Saints Row IV leans into the goofiness at all times, with a prologue that sends the president up the side of a rocket and Hulk-like abilities that render traditional vehicles all but useless. As with the original 2013 release of Saints Row IV, the Nintendo Switch version sees the Boss of the Saints elected as the new President of the United States before the celebration is cut short by an alien invasion. Saints Row IV supports cooperative play, with two players who can access vehicles, crazy weapons, and superhuman abilities.

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package came to Nintendo Switch in 2019 and included three mission packs that were originally sold separately when the game first launched in 2013 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. With Saints Row IV, a planned expansion eventually spun off into a stand-alone game called Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, but there’s no word on whether that will get the Switch treatment as well. The game takes place after Saints Row IV and sends longtime supporting character Johnny Gat on a mission to shoot Satan in the face. It’s hard to believe this franchise began as a Grand Theft Auto competitor.

Publisher Deep Silver appears committed to bringing its back catalog to Nintendo Switch. On January 16, it announced a port of Metro Redux, which combines Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. Sister publisher THQ Nordic will bring Darksiders Genesis to Switch on Valentine’s Day as well.

Aside from the ports and enhanced editions of past games, a new Saints Row game is also in the works. Developer Volition hasn’t revealed details about the project yet, but it’s expected to share more this year about the game, which is reportedly far along in its development. The previous game in the franchise, spinoff Agents of Mayhem, was a critical and commercial flop. In a Digital Trends’ review, we called it a “generic assemblage of open-world tropes.”

