Scorn: how to solve the light puzzles in act 3

Scorn is a difficult game in just about every way. Not only will it test your fortitude as you attempt to navigate its disturbing environments, but it will frequently block your progress with cryptic puzzles. Each act in the game has a main puzzle or two, but just like the world around you, there's very little in the way of explanation on what you're even supposed to do.

Difficulty Hard Duration 10 minutes What You Need Reach act 3

The biggest hurdle you'll come to in Scorn's third act is a pair of bizarre light puzzles. These are perhaps the most challenging puzzles the game will throw at you, mainly due to the fact that it is so obtuse in what it asks you to do. If you've been staring at this odd, fleshy contraption of lights and orbs for too long, here is how to solve the light puzzles in Scorn act 3.

How to solve the first light puzzle

Before we get into the puzzle's solutions, we need to figure out what the heck we're even trying to do. Your goal with these puzzles is to make all the inner circles light up. Sounds simple, but each light you activate will either turn on or off others. On top of that, you also need to account for how the lights will rotate, since some are connected. In the end, you need to have the correct lights on before spinning them into place.

Step 1: Select the middle dial so the connector is pointed to the upper right, and the top two nodes are not connected.

Step 2: Spin the left node until it's lit.

Step 3: Spin the middle so the longer bar so it is now pointed to the upper left node.

Step 4: Spin the right node until it's lit.

Step 5: Put the middle bar back to the top right again.

Step 6: Spin the top right node four times.

Step 7: Switch the middle bar back to the top left node.

Step 8: Spin the top right node until it's lit again.

Step 9: Spin the middle bar to face straight down.

How to solve the second light puzzle

The second light puzzle functions exactly like the first one, only this one has more bars and nodes than the first. Here's how to solve it:

Step 1: Spin the bottom central bar upward.

Step 2: Spin the left node until it is lit.

Step 3: Spin the upper middle node until the center node and top node are lit.

Step 4: Point the bottom center bar to the right.

Step 5: Spin the right node five times.

Step 6: Move the lower middle bar straight up.

Step 7: Spin the right node until it's lit.

Step 8: Spin the lower middle bar straight down.

If at any time you mess up a step in either puzzle, restart the checkpoint to reset it to the default layout and start again.

Editors' Recommendations