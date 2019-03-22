Digital Trends
Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One

Steven Petite
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls studio From Software. It launched on Friday, March 22, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Normally $60, if you’re in the market for an Xbox One, you can get Sekiro for free right now. For a limited time, Newegg is including a free copy of Sekiro with a number of Xbox One consoles and bundles.

It’s a wicked good deal, especially when you consider that some of the consoles on Newegg already come with recently released games, too. In Sekiro, you play as a one-armed shinobi during Japan’s Sengoku period. Unlike Dark Souls and Bloodborne, the protagonist Wolf has fast movement speed and combat revolves around perfectly timed deflections and parries. If you like your action games brutally difficult, Sekiro is right up your alley.

Newegg has eight different Xbox One consoles and bundles that come with Sekiro right now.

Xbox One S 1TB Console

A white Xbox One S with 1TB of storage for $250. It doesn’t come with any additional games besides Sekiro.

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle

For $300, you’ll get the white Xbox One S bundled with Battlefield V and Sekiro.

Xbox One S 1TB The Division 2 Bundle

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

For $300, you’ll get the white Xbox One S bundled with The Division 2 and Sekiro. Considering The Division 2 also launched in March, this bundle offers the most bang for your buck.

Xbox One S 1TB Anthem Bundle

For $300, you can have the Xbox One S with Anthem and Sekiro. BioWare’s loot shooter launched with mixed reviews and some serious bugs and performance issues. Anthem can still be fun at times, but The Division 2 is a better loot shooter.

Xbox One X 1TB Console

The more powerful Xbox One X is available for $449 with Sekiro.

Xbox One X 1TB The Division 2 Bundle

For $500, you’ll get the Xbox One X with The Division 2 and Sekiro. This Xbox One X bundle is probably the best value as it comes with two recently released titles, both of which are very good.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle

For $500, you can get the awesome Xbox One X alongside two incredibly different but great games: NBA 2K19 and Sekiro.

Xbox One X 1TB Metro: Exodus Bundle

This Xbox One X bundle comes with post-apocalyptic shooter Metro: Exodus and Sekiro.

