Sony has announced the next batch of freebies available to PS Plus members, and the new offerings include a classic. PlayStation 4 owners will have access to Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces in March via their subscription.

Shadow of the Colossus is an exciting addition for longtime Sony fans. The beloved PlayStation 2 game received a high-definition remake in 2018, which modernized the game’s graphics. Subscribers will receive the new version of the game for free, as long as they remember to add it to their library while it’s available.

For Sonic fans, 2017’s Sonic Forces will be available to download in March. The game, which was somewhat overshadowed by Sonic Mania when it came out and received middling reviews from critic, features a customization option that lets players create their own character.

Sonic Mania was previously offered as a PS Plus freebie in June 2019.

Sega seems to be trying to capitalize on its franchise’s momentum following the recent success of the Sonic The Hedgehog film. Microsoft recently revealed its Games With Gold lineup for March, and it includes Sonic Generations. Xbox fans are getting the better end of the deal, as Generations is one of the series’ more positively received games.

Games With Gold members can also claim Batman: The Enemy Within, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 in March. They can only be downloaded by players with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

The PS Plus titles will be available to download on March 3. As always, subscribers will need to add the games to their library in order to keep them. Players will have until April 6 to claim their games.

As an added bonus, subscribers will gain access to a Predator: Hunting Grounds trial weekend starting on March 27.

In the meantime, PS Plus players still have a chance to claim February’s games. Bioshock: The Collection and The Sims 4 are currently available until March 2. PS Plus has loaded players up with classics in recent months. Subscribers got the Uncharted Collection in January and The Last of Us Remastered in October. Shadow of the Colossus is another essential library addition for players who are looking to complete their collection of landmark PlayStation games.

Editors' Recommendations