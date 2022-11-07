Sonic Frontiers will officially release to the public tomorrow, and Sega has formally revealed the game’s frame rates for both the current-gen and last-gen console versions.

Digital Trends reached out to Sega after some miscommunication around the game’s frame rates during our preview period. On Monday, the company confirmed the correct frame rates for each console/platform, as well as the performance specs that come with them, so that you can determine which speed is right for you.

The results are about what you’d expect. The game can hit 60 fps on current gen consoles, but will cap at 30 on older hardware. The official frame rates for Sonic Frontiers are as follows.

PS5: Performance Mode = 1080p at up to 60 fps/Resolution Mode = Up to 4K dynamic resolution at 30 fps

PS4: Dynamic resolution up to 1080p at 30 fps

Xbox Series X/S: Performance Mode = 1080p at up to 60 fps/Resolution Mode = Up to 4K dynamic resolution at 30 fps

Xbox One: Dynamic resolution up to 1080p at 30 fps

Nintendo Switch: Dynamic resolution up to 720p at 30 fps (both handheld and docked)

Steam: Dynamic resolution up to 4K at 60 fps (depending on individual PC specs)

If you want to have the optimal gameplay experience of exploring the Starfall Islands with Sonic, 60 fps is your best bet. However, if you need to take things a little slower, or if you simply don’t have the PS5 nor Xbox Series X/S, 30 fps may be more your speed.

Sonic Frontiers will be available on November 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

