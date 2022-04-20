Sonic Origins got its first full trailer today showcasing everything that’s coming with the new collection, which features Sonic’s four classic mainline titles. The trailer reveals that the power pack is set to release on Sonic’s birthday, June 23. The package’s DLC structure and a lack of games compared to previous Sonic collections is causing confusion for some fans, though.

Sonic Origins comes packed with full HD ports of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Each game can be played through with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or the combined duo of Sonic and Tails/Knuckles. Players can also play through the titles in their original form via classic mode or using anniversary mode, which removes lives, adds a coin counter, and allows the heroes to use Sonic’s drop dash move.

Origins has various DLC additions, each bringing different content to the game. Pre-orders, for instance, give players a free mirror mode download. The deluxe edition comes packed with a hard mode and other extras that will be available later via future “Premium fun pack” DLC.

On top of the strange DLC rollout, the package is notably light compared to the decade-old Sonic Gems and Mega collections, which feature more classic games overall. This fumble isn’t being lost on Sonic’s fans, causing many of them to write off the collection before it even hits shelves.

massive L for how you’re treating all these exclusive features as premium DLC packs. now this trailer feels very misleading because I thought this cool new stuff was in the standard release — Dreamin' 🆖 (@dreaminerryday) April 20, 2022

This isn’t the only title featuring the hedgehog fans have been cautiously optimistic for. The Breath of the Wild-like Sonic Frontiers is still on the horizon and a Sonic Wordle clone is making waves now. Along with the success of his recent sequel film, this has been quite the year for the blue blur.

Sonic Origins launches on June 23 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

