How to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

New York is packed with different tasks, quests, and activities to complete as either one of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In-universe, Peter and Miles will go out of their way to help anyone in need with no expectations of a reward, but as a player, we want a little prize for every task we do. Aside from just racking up XP, there are tons of materials you will need to upgrade different aspects of your heroes, such as Gadgets, Abilities, and even getting new suits. City Tokens are used for many of these upgrades so having a reliable source will make sure you are able to keep up with the deadly villains facing our heroes. Here is how to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2.

Miles checking his phone in spider-man 2.
City Tokens are mostly used for unlocking new suits and suit styles but are occasionally required for other upgrades as well. If you’re running low, the easiest method to get some is to complete Photo-ops. There are 23 of these scattered across the map for you to track down, and each one rewards you with two City Tokens just for snapping a quick picture. If you’re a particularly skilled photographer then you can even get a lot of the shots without even stopping while swinging by.

Another collectible you can go after is Marko’s Memories. There are only 14 of these crystals to collect, and you do need to do a little fighting to grab them, but each one rewards you with five City Tokens.

Finally, some side missions give bigger City Token rewards of around eight. These are more lengthy, so not ideal if you have a suit you want to get right away, but will be the most entertaining of the methods if you enjoy the story.

