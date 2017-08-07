‘Splatoon 2’ data mining reveals what the future holds for the Switch shooter

Why it matters to you Compelling multiplayer action is a big part of why Splatoon 2 is such a hit and Nintendo seems to have plenty more content in the pipeline.

Splatoon 2 launched last month, but Nintendo has big plans to provide ongoing support for the title in terms of new content for its multiplayer modes. Now, we have a better idea of exactly what is in store thanks to an extensive data-mining effort carried out by fans.

Additional maps are set to be introduced to the game over the coming months, according to information shared on Reddit. Kelp Dome and Blackbelly Skatepark from the original Splatoon are apparently being reworked for the sequel, as incomplete versions of these levels were added in the recent 1.1.1 update.

The data mining also revealed two new maps that are in development under the working titles Line and Tunnel. The development team is testing out a pair of new stages for the game’s Salmon Run mode, which are referred to as Shakehouse and Threepoints in the game’s code.

New weapons are also on their way. Grizzco Industries, an arms manufacturer with close ties to Salmon Run, is fielding three new products for combatants to use: A blaster, a charger, and a Brella. What is more, there is an entirely new type of weapon called a Squeezer headed to the game, according to IGN.

There is one more thing that the data mining reveals about the future of Splatoon 2, and it is potentially a big deal if you are invested in the series’ lore. A parameter that determines the type of character that represents an individual player has been changed, and can now be set to an option referred to as “OctBoy” rather than just male and female squid kids.

A male, humanoid Octoling has not appeared in the series to date, leading many fans to believe that the species was entirely female. However, if Octolings are going to be playable in the near future, it makes sense that players would be given the same options in terms of gender as their Inkling equivalents.

It remains to be seen when this content will be added to the game officially, but it is reasonable to expect that it will come in bits and pieces rather than landing all at once. Based on Nintendo’s method of offering up access to Salmon Run, it is clear that the company is doing everything in its power to keep players invested for the long haul.