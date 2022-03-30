The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

In typical The Stanley Parable fashion, nothing about this new version of the game is exactly conventional. A Q&A section on the game’s site describes Ultra Deluxe as a recreation of everything players will remember from the original game, “yet it’s different somehow.” The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was announced in 2018, and was supposed to launch in 2019. It was then delayed year after year until today’s reveal of the seemingly final release date in a trailer.

As for what new content players can expect in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, the game’s developers are keeping that all under wraps. The Q&A even goes on to say that “since The Stanley Parable was a game about surprises, we’ve tried to implement new content in ways that players won’t be expecting.” The Q&A does reveal that the game’s script “is longer than the script for the entire original game.”

However, previous trailers for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe have been more explicit about what the expansion has in store. Along with a longer script, the game will feature new content and new endings. It’s not clear if the game will also sport the same short playtime as its original release, which could be beaten in just half an hour.

