Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask hits Switch Online next month

Nintendo is bringing yet another iconic Nintendo 64 Legend of Zelda game to its subscription service in February. Come next month, Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will have access to The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s paid membership that allows players to access online multiplayer, voice chat, cloud saving, and a library of Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo titles. Its new Expansion Pack tier adds Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to this library.

Majora’s Mask is the 12th game being added to the Nintendo 64 portion of the expansion pass and is set to join the others in February. The classic Zelda title follows behind the library’s last addition, Banjo Kazooie, which is available today.

It seems that Nintendo is adding one game a month if its current scheduling is anything to go by, which may call the value of the added tier pricing into question for subscribers. However, there’s also just a small number of quality Nintendo 64 games worth adding to the library, which may make the “one game a month” model a sensible call.

The pass’ previous issues may outweigh the positives of the program. For players who are already put off by Switch Online’s $50 pricing tier for Expansion Pack, the slow drip of game additions only further brings the value of the subscription service into question.

Currently, Expansion Pack adopters can access 11 different Nintendo 64 games. Here’s the current list of games as of January 2022.

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Winback: Covert Operations

Yoshi’s Story

