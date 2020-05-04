May the force be with you on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. In honor of the unofficial holiday, Disney is discounting many Star Wars video games across all consoles and PC, including the new Star War Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Fallen Order is on sale for $36, Star Wars Battlefront II is available for just $8, and BioWare’s Knights of the Old Republic RPGs for less than $4. The majority of the digital deals end the next day, but PlayStation’s deals last until next week.

Check out all of the different Star Wars Day gaming sales below:

Nintendo eShop

Deals last until May 6.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — $17

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast — $7.50

Star Wars Pinball — $21

PlayStation Store

Deals last until May 13.

PlayStation 4

Star Wars Battlefront II — $10

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $36

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter — $5

Super Star Wars — $4

PlayStation 3

Star Wars Bounty Hunter — $5

Star Wars: Racer Revenge — $5

Star Wars: Starfighter — $5

PlayStation Vita

Super Star Wars — $5

Steam

Deals last until May 7. If you prefer a different PC storefront, both GOG and Origin have similar sales going on.

Lego Star Wars — The Complete Saga — $5

Lego Star Wars III — The Clone Wars — $5

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $4

Star Wars Battlefront (2004) — $5

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005) — $3.50

Star Wars Classic Collection — $19

Star Wars Complete Collection — $77

Star Wars — Dark Forces — $2

Star Wars Empire at War — Gold Pack — $7

Star Wars Episode I Racer — $3.50

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga — $2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $36

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $40

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II — $2

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy — $3.50

Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast — $3.50

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Mysteries of the Sith — $1

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic — $3.50

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords — $3.50

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire — $2

Star Wars Starfighter — $2

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II — $3.50

Star Wars Rebellion — $2

Star Wars Republic Commando — $3.50

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D — $3.50

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Republic Heroes — $7

Star Wars — The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition — $7

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II — $7

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition — $3.50

Star Wars X-Wing Series –– $10.50

Star Wars — X-Wing Alliance — $3.50

Star Wars — X-Wing Special Edition — $3.50

Star Wars X-Wing vs TIE Fighter — Balance of Power Campaigns — $3.50

Xbox Live

Deals last until May 5.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $8

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition — $12

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition — $5

Star Wars Battlefront II — $8

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition — $20

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $36

— $36 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $42

