Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: file size, release time, and preload options

Joseph Yaden
By

One of 2023’s most anticipated games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost here. This is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which continues the story of Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis. Early reviews point to a worthy successor, and excitement for Jedi: Survivor is no doubt building ahead of its release. But what time does this game launch, what will its file size be, and what sorts of pre-load options are there? Here’s what you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release time

Global map highlighting release times for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on April 28, 2023, but will have a simultaneous global release. This means that in some regions of the world, you’ll actually be able to play it on April 27. On the West Coast of the U.S., the game goes live at 9 p.m. PT, and at 10 p.m. CT in areas like Mexico City. In most other regions, players will need to wait until April 28 to begin playing.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor file size

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a massive game, at least in terms of storage size. On PC, it clocks in at a whopping 155GB; on PS5, it’s 147GB, and on Xbox Series X|S, it’s 134GB. You might have to clear some room for this game in order to play it when it launches.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload options

Preloading is available across all platforms now, and — given the game’s large file size — it’s recommended to do so if you get a digital copy. You can preload it across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via the EA app and Steam).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preorder details

There are some pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the form of the “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack. This includes the following:

  • Hermit Cosmetic
  • Hermit Lightsaber Set
  • Combustion Blaster Set

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28, 2023.

