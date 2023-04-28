 Skip to main content
How to respec in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Billy Givens
By

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes packing a significant upgrade to its predecessor’s customization, exploration, and other features – including a whole new skill tree for you to dig into on your journey through the galaxy. This eagerly anticipated sequel boasts a total of three main skill types and nine total trees to invest in, meaning that you’ll have an opportunity to build main character Cal Kestis however you’d like. Luckily, if you’re feeling any remorse about where you’ve put your points, you can easily respec them and try again – for a price.

However, before we tell you how to respec, keep in mind that you can earn skill points infinitely, so you can technically max out every skill tree by the end of the game. This means that most of your choices won’t hamper your progress too much, especially if you’re exploring thoroughly, scanning everything with BD-1, and uncovering hidden skill points all around the biomes. Still, if you’re regretting a skill or two, let’s respec them, shall we?

How to respec in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You can respec very easily in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so don’t be too alarmed if you’ve made a bum choice or two. Simply visit any meditation point in the game and open up your skill trees. At the bottom-left of the screen, you’ll see a button that you can press that says Reset All Skills, allowing you to respec all of your skill points.

Respec

The first time you respec your skills will be entirely free, so you won’t have to worry much about trying some new things early in the game.

However, keep in mind that all subsequent respecs will cost you one skill point from your total earned, meaning that if you started with 10 to use, you’ll have one subtracted, leaving you with only nine to spend respeccing. Since points are relatively easy to come by throughout the adventure, this shouldn’t deter you from occasionally resetting your skills if you really need to, but you probably shouldn’t make it a habit.

